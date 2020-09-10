SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard & Poor’s confirmed yesterday Santander-Chile’s issuer credit rating at A, maintaining a negative outlook. The report highlights Santander-Chile’s dominant market position in the Chilean commercial banking and retail sectors, and high systemic importance in the Chilean financial system. The Bank has also shown healthy profitability metrics and asset quality metrics, as well as capitalization metrics commensurate with its business strategy. The sound position and stability of Santander-Chile in the financial system should help weather the impact of these challenging economic conditions.



The report also highlights ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) factors, citing that Santander-Chile has been very active in promoting the development of sustainable projects (such as renewable energy projects) and finance.

Banco Santander-Chile

Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 Commercial Paper Foreign Currency A-1 Senior Unsecured A Subordinated A-

