SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard & Poor’s confirmed yesterday Santander-Chile’s issuer credit rating at A, maintaining a negative outlook. The report highlights Santander-Chile’s dominant market position in the Chilean commercial banking and retail sectors, and high systemic importance in the Chilean financial system. The Bank has also shown healthy profitability metrics and asset quality metrics, as well as capitalization metrics commensurate with its business strategy. The sound position and stability of Santander-Chile in the financial system should help weather the impact of these challenging economic conditions.
The report also highlights ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) factors, citing that Santander-Chile has been very active in promoting the development of sustainable projects (such as renewable energy projects) and finance.
|Banco Santander-Chile
|Issuer Credit Rating
|A/Negative/A-1
|Commercial Paper
|Foreign Currency
|A-1
|Senior Unsecured
|A
|Subordinated
|A-
CONTACT INFORMATION
Robert Moreno
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Tel: (562) 2320-8284
Email: irelations@santander.cl
Website: www.santander.cl
