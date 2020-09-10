TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) is pleased to announce the members of its Board of Directors for 2020-2021.
IFIC welcomed four new directors at its annual meeting. Bill Charles, President and CEO, Global Maxfin Investments, Pat Chiefalo, Managing Director, Head of iShares Canada, BlackRock Asset Management Canada, Eric-Olivier Savoie, President and CEO, National Bank Investments, and Jason MacKay, Head, Wealth Management Intermediaries Canada, Invesco, were elected to the Board for three-year terms.
“This is a very challenging time for the industry and for the economy as a whole, and the Board remains fully focused on engaging with our stakeholders to seek solutions that best serve Canadian investors,” said Carol Lynde, Board Chair. “We would also like to extend our deep thanks to outgoing Board members Christopher Enright and Jonathan Durocher for their significant contributions and commitment to IFIC.”
Below is a complete list of the IFIC Board of Directors for 2020-2021:
Today, IFIC also released its Year in Review – a web-based document featuring major milestones in IFIC’s research, policy and advocacy efforts during 2019-2020.
About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.
For more information:
Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
