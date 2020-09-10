TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) is pleased to announce the members of its Board of Directors for 2020-2021.



IFIC welcomed four new directors at its annual meeting. Bill Charles, President and CEO, Global Maxfin Investments, Pat Chiefalo, Managing Director, Head of iShares Canada, BlackRock Asset Management Canada, Eric-Olivier Savoie, President and CEO, National Bank Investments, and Jason MacKay, Head, Wealth Management Intermediaries Canada, Invesco, were elected to the Board for three-year terms.

“This is a very challenging time for the industry and for the economy as a whole, and the Board remains fully focused on engaging with our stakeholders to seek solutions that best serve Canadian investors,” said Carol Lynde, Board Chair. “We would also like to extend our deep thanks to outgoing Board members Christopher Enright and Jonathan Durocher for their significant contributions and commitment to IFIC.”

Below is a complete list of the IFIC Board of Directors for 2020-2021:

Carol Lynde (Chair), President & COO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers

Rick Headrick (Vice Chair), President, Capital International Asset Management (Canada)

Ross Kappele (Past Chair), EVP and Head of Distribution, BMO Asset Management Canada

John Adams, CEO, PFSL Investments Canada

Karen Adams, President & CEO, Fundserv

George Aguiar, President & CEO, GP Wealth Management Corporation

Johanne Blanchard, Vice President and Legal Counsel, IG Wealth Management

Kathleen Bock, Head of Vanguard Americas and Managing Director, Vanguard Canada

Paul Bourque, President & CEO, The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Sian Burgess, SVP, Fund Oversight, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Marc Cevey, CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada)

Bill Charles, President & CEO, Global Maxfin Investments

Nelson Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Mutuals Inc.

Pat Chiefalo, Managing Director, Head of iShares Canada, Blackrock Asset Management Canada

Jordy Chilcott, President, Sun Life Global Investments

Bruce Cooper, CEO, TD Asset Management

Doug Coulter, President, RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Judy Goldring, President and Head of Distribution, AGF Management Limited

Stuart Graham, President and Managing Director, PIMCO Canada

Duane Green, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton Investments Canada

Eric Halle̒, Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada, Dynamic Funds

Neal Kerr, Senior Vice-President and Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada)

Bernard Letendre, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada, Manulife; President & CEO, Manulife Investments

Jason Mackay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Invesco Canada

Damon Murchison, Executive Vice-President, Head of Retail Distribution, Mackenzie Investments

Bill Packham, President & CEO, Aviso Wealth

Eric-Olivier Savoie, President & CEO, National Bank Investments

David Scandiffio, President & CEO, CIBC Asset Management

Today, IFIC also released its Year in Review – a web-based document featuring major milestones in IFIC’s research, policy and advocacy efforts during 2019-2020.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

