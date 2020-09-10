Newark, NJ, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global autosampler market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global autosampler market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to intensive research in the pharmaceutical industry for developing new drugs and advancements in mass spectrometers, chromatographs, electrophoresis systems, and other tools and instruments. Autosamplers are designed for flexible and efficient workflow from reducing process order and transcription errors for sampler information and complex cleaning and protection of samples for analysis. Chromatography is a method used in pharmaceutical industries for preparing pure metals in large quantities and to examine the purified compounds for trace contaminants. Thus, it creates a large demand for autosamplers.

Autosamplers are a device that collects samples automatically from a large sample source. It is combined with an analytical instrument providing samples periodically for the analysis. Autosamplers consist of a robotic device that can bring samples to a sampling station or bring a sampling device to the samples that stay on a tray. Autosamplers are available for sampling of various materials like liquid, solid, and gas. It can accommodate multiple sample vials in each sequence. Thus it is very convenient to run several samples that require identical analysis conditions through a program that can be set at the very start of the run itself.

Global autosampler market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the growing importance of chromatography in drug approval, integration of autosamplers in the laboratories in the most cost-effective way, food safety concerns, patent expiry of major drugs and biomolecules, and increasing production of crude and shale oil. The high cost of system and complexity, budgetary constraints of small and mid-size market players, and lack of skill and techniques hamper the market growth. Discoveries of new oilfields provide market growth opportunities. Operational errors and a dearth of skilled laborers challenges market growth.

Key players operating in global autosampler market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Gilson, Inc, Restek Corporation, JASCO, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, and Charles River Chemical Industries. To gain a significant market share in the global autosampler market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Aglient Product Development LLC are some of the leading manufacturers of autosampler market.



Autosampler Systems dominated the market and held the largest market share of 65.6% in the year 2019

On the basis of product, the global autosampler market is segmented into autosampler system and autosampler accessories. The autosampler systems segment is additionally segmented into GC autosamplers and LC autosamplers. The GC autosamplers are sub-segmented into liquid autosamplers, headspace autosamplers, and all-in-one autosamplers. Autosampler systems segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 65.6% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of autosamplers due to various advantages like high reproducibility and reduced errors. The autosampler accessories segment is additionally segmented into syringe and needle, vials, septum, and others.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological segment dominated and held the largest market share of 36.2% in the year 2019

On the basis of end-user, the global autosampler market is segmented into the oil & gas industry, pharmaceutical & biotechnological industry, food & beverage industry, the environmental testing industry, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnological segment dominated and held the largest market share of 36.2% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to increasing R&D activities. Pharmaceutical industries ensure the highest quality to avoid the risk to the patients.

Regional Segment of Autosampler Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global autosampler market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounted for a major share of 40.1% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to huge investment in R&D and technological advancement in the analytical techniques that lead to the proper detection of metabolites, proteins and various complex molecules. Europe is the second-largest region dominating the market due to an increase in the acceptance of the chromatography technique. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth. This growth is attributed to high investment in R&D in the public and private sectors and the increase in the number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in the region.

About the report:

The global autosampler market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors position grid analysis.

