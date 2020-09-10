JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UEPS; JSE: NT1) today released results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2020.
Q4 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments:
Strategic Review:
Following completion of the strategic review, our board has realigned Net1 to focus on, and invest in, its core competencies and portfolio of assets within the South African market. We aim to renew Net1 by building on the unique suite of financial technology products that is the profitable heart of our business in order, to provide an end-to-end value proposition for underserved participants in the economy. We believe that Net1 is extremely well-positioned to be a dynamic, catalyzing and positive force for our customers, empowering individuals and small businesses with credit, insurance and payment services.
“South Africa is, and always has been, the engine room of Net1,” said Alex Smith, Net1’s chief financial officer. “Following our strategic review, we intend to focus our incremental capital and management resources to scale up our South African businesses, and return Net1 to a sustainable, cash generative business. Efficient capital allocation will drive our strategy during fiscal 2021 and beyond in order to generate the best return for the business and for shareholders.”
“Economic activity levels in South Africa remain challenging due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, particularly its wider impact on the macroeconomic environment. We have, however, begun reinvesting in our South African operations and are pleased with the demand for our transactional and financial services since the relaxation of lockdown restrictions in June,” he added.
Investment Company
As previously communicated, we are in the process of more formally determining our status under the Investment Company Act. We currently have an authorisation in place to repurchase up to $100 million of shares, however we will not be able to use the authorisation unless and until we can reliably conclude that we will not be considered to be an investment company. We intend to return excess capital to shareholders once this matter is resolved.
Succession plan for CEO
On August 5, 2020, we announced that, after 22 years with our company, Herman G. Kotzé will be stepping down on September 30, 2020, as Net1’s CEO and director. Alex Smith will take over as the interim CEO upon Mr. Kotzé’s departure, until the board finalizes the appointment of a permanent CEO. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Kotzé has agreed to provide consulting services to Net1 through May 31, 2021.
Summary Financial Metrics
|Q4 2020
|Q4
2019(R)
|Q3 2020
|Q4 ’20 vs
Q4 ’19
|Q4 ’20 vs
Q3 ’20
|Q4 ’20 vs
Q4 ’19
|Q4 ’20 vs
Q3 ’20
|(All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data)
|USD ‘000’s
(except per share data)
|% change in USD
|% change in ZAR
|Revenue
|25,978
|17,053
|36,514
|52%
|(29%)
|86%
|(20%)
|GAAP operating loss
|(13,180
|)
|(52,356
|)
|(14,212
|)
|(75%)
|(7%)
|(69%)
|4%
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1)
|(12,184
|)
|(72,562
|)
|(6,423
|)
|(83%)
|90%
|(79%)
|113%
|GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($)
|(0.68
|)
|(3.22
|)
|(0.61
|)
|(79%)
|12%
|(74%)
|26%
|Continuing
|(0.68
|)
|(3.24
|)
|(0.85
|)
|(79%)
|(20%)
|(74%)
|(10%)
|Discontinued
|(0.00
|)
|0.02
|0.24
|nm
|nm
|nm
|nm
|Fundamental loss per share ($)(1)
|(0.22
|)
|(3.05
|)
|(0.11
|)
|(93%)
|100%
|(91%)
|125%
|Fully-diluted shares outstanding (‘000’s)
|57,119
|56,804
|56,568
|1%
|1%
|nm
|nm
|Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate
|17.28
|14.13
|15.37
|22%
|12%
|nm
|nm
|F2020
|F2019(R)
|F2020 vs
F2019
|F2020 vs
F2019
|(All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data)
|USD ‘000’s
(except per share data)
|% change
in USD
|% change
in ZAR
|Revenue
|150,997
|166,227
|(9%)
|2%
|GAAP operating loss
|(44,248
|)
|(134,932
|)
|(67%)
|(63%)
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1)
|(30,389
|)
|(64,596
|)
|(53%)
|(47%)
|GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($)
|(1.37
|)
|(5.48
|)
|(75%)
|(72%)
|Continuing
|(1.70
|)
|(5.49
|)
|(69%)
|(65%)
|Discontinued
|0.33
|0.01
|nm
|nm
|Fundamental loss per share ($)(1)
|(1.04
|)
|(4.53
|)
|(77%)
|(74%)
|Fully-diluted shares outstanding (‘000’s)
|56,764
|56,778
|(0%)
|nm
|Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate
|15.96
|14.27
|12%
|nm
(R) 2019 restated to correct an error identified related to the loss recorded related to the disposal of discontinued operation and to correct errors identified by our equity method investment – Finbond Group Limited. The financial information for the three months June 30, 2019, has been restated with the effect of decreasing GAAP net loss by $0.6 million and decreasing GAAP loss per share by $0.01, respectively. The financial information for the year ended June 30, 2019, has been restated with the effect of increasing GAAP net loss by $3.4 million and increasing GAAP loss per share by $0.06, respectively
(1) Adjusted EBITDA (loss), fundamental loss and fundamental loss per share are non-GAAP measures and are described below under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures—EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and —Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share.” See Attachment B for a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to EBITDA (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (loss), and GAAP net loss to fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.
Business update related to COVID-19 pandemic
While our business was significantly impacted by the initial lockdown period from March 27 to May 31, we have since been able to reopen all of our operations. While we continue to be affected by the broader macroeconomic conditions that have resulted from the pandemic, we believe that there are opportunities for us in providing financial services and exploiting some of the emerging trends in electronic payment methods and related areas.
The net impact of the lockdown on our results was an EBITDA loss of ZAR 32.0 million during the fourth quarter. We were unable to charge approximately ZAR 27.0 million of withdrawal fees under the pandemic regulations and our micro-lending and insurance businesses were unable to operate during the initial lockdown period. We also saw a 10% reduction in utilisation of our ATMs during this period. The unwinding of the loan book and the resulting impact on revenue reduced EBITDA by a further ZAR 22.0 million and we incurred around ZAR 3.0 million of costs directly related to the pandemic. We were able to partially offset these reductions through access to approximately ZAR 20.0 million of government relief for the businesses that were unable to operate.
In June, we saw some recovery with loan advances picking up strongly and the utilisation of our ATMs returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, which is encouraging and we are now actively looking to expand this customer base.
Factors impacting comparability of our Q4 2020 and Q4 2019 results
Results of Operations by Segment and Liquidity
South African transaction processing
Segment revenue was $14.2 million in Q4 2020, down 9%, compared with Q4 2019 and also down 20% compared to Q3 2020 on a constant currency basis. The decrease in segment revenue was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on our EPE transaction fees and volumes, as well as the disposal of FIHRST, which were partially offset by higher fees from other transacting businesses. Our revenue for Q4 2020 was adversely impacted by ZAR 27.0 million ($1.6 million) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as we were unable to charge certain cash withdrawal fees. The higher operating loss in the segment is primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operating activities as discussed above. Our operating loss margin for Q4 2020 and 2019 was (32.1%) and (13.1%), respectively.
International transaction processing
Segment revenue from continuing operations was $1.4 million in Q4 2020, down 12% on a constant currency basis compared with Q4 2019 and down from $1.6 million in Q3 2020. Segment revenue from continuing operations was lower during Q4 2020, primarily due to an ongoing contraction in IPG transaction volumes. Operating loss from continuing operations during Q4 2020 increased compared with fiscal 2019 due to higher operating losses incurred by IPG, reflecting the high fixed costs component of the business. Our operating loss margin for Q4 2020 and 2019 was (289.6%) and (138.1%), respectively.
Financial inclusion and applied technologies
Segment revenue was $12.6 million in Q4 2020, down 13% on a constant currency basis compared with Q4 2020 and also down from $17.7 million in Q3 2020. Prepaid airtime sales were also modestly lower than Q4 2019. Operating loss for this operating segment for Q4 2019 included a goodwill impairment of $6.2 million. Operating loss for Q4 2020 improved compared with fiscal 2019 primarily due to better utilization of our infrastructure, which was partially offset by higher fixed costs incurred and includes a $1.3 million inventory write-down related to Cell C prepaid airtime. The COVID impact on this segment was not significant due to government assistance largely offsetting the revenue impact. Our operating loss margin for the Financial inclusion and applied technologies segment was (19.3%) and (61.2%) during Q4 2020 and 2019, respectively. Our operating loss margin for Q4 2020 excluding the $1.3 inventory write-down was (8.9%) and for Q4 2019 excluding the goodwill impairment was (25.9%), respectively.
Corporate/eliminations
Our corporate expenses decreased primarily due to the inclusion of the impact of the 2019 SASSA implementation fee reversal in Q4 2019 and lower acquired intangible asset amortization expense in Q4 2020 related to intangible assets that were fully amortized during Q4 2019.
Cash flow and liquidity
At June 30, 2020, our cash and cash equivalents were $217.7 million, which comprised U.S. dollar-denominated balances of $171.3 million, ZAR-denominated balances of ZAR 750.9 million ($43.3 million), and other currency deposits, primarily Botswana pula, of $3.0 million, all amounts translated at exchange rates applicable as of June 30, 2020. The increase in our unrestricted cash balances from June 30, 2019, was primarily due to the sale of our Korean operations, FIHRST and the majority of our remaining interest in DNI for cash; and the repayment of a loan outstanding by DNI as of June 30, 2019; which was partially offset by weak trading activities, payment of a termination fee to cancel our Bank Frick option, repayment of our short-term borrowings, capital expenditures, and an additional investment in V2.
Our cash used in operating activities during Q4 2020 was impacted by the cash losses incurred by the majority of our continuing operations, the payment of the $17.5 million option termination fee and the recommencement of lending activities. We were permitted to commence origination of loans in June following the relaxation of the temporary COVID-19 restrictions imposed on our lending activities in March 2020. Capital expenditures for Q4 2020 and 2019 were $1.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively, with Q4 2020 capital expenditures relating primarily to the acquisition of point of sale devices in South Africa to deploy to merchants.
Supplemental presentation for Q4 2020 Results
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is GAAP operating (loss) income adjusted for depreciation and amortization and, if applicable, impairment losses. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued, the accrual of the 2019 SASSA implementation fee reversal and adjustment related to retrenchment costs paid.
Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share
Fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share is GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), the amortization of intangible assets (net of deferred taxes) related to equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.
Fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for fiscal 2020 also includes an adjustment for the termination fee paid to cancel the Bank Frick option, impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, the gain related to the disposal of Net1 Korea, the gain related to the disposal of FIHRST, the loss related to the deconsolidation of CPS, interest related to SASSA implementation costs refund, and fiscal 2019 also includes gain (loss) related to the disposal of DNI, the accretion of interest related to the DNI contingent consideration, retrenchment costs (net of taxes), the non-controlling interest portion of the amortization of intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), and the amortization of debt facility fees.
Management believes that the EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share metric enhances its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment B presents the reconciliation between GAAP operating income and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA; and GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share and fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.
Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)
The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.
H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, the gain related to the disposal of Net1 Korea, the gain on disposal of FIHRST, the loss related to the deconsolidation of CPS, the loss related to the disposal of DNI, impairment loss and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and HE(L)PS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.
About Net1
Net1 is a multinational financial technology company with a presence in Africa, Asia and Europe. Net1 leverages its proprietary banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a leading payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments in banks, telecom and mobile payment technology companies to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.
Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A discussion of various factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future events.
|NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Unaudited
|(A)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|As
restated(R)
|As
restated(R)
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|REVENUE
|$
|25,978
|$
|17,053
|$
|150,997
|$
|166,227
|EXPENSE
|Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support
|22,400
|26,225
|109,006
|129,696
|Selling, general and administration
|15,762
|33,916
|75,256
|144,920
|Depreciation and amortization
|996
|3,019
|4,647
|12,103
|Impairment loss
|-
|6,249
|6,336
|14,440
|OPERATING LOSS
|(13,180
|)
|(52,356
|)
|(44,248
|)
|(134,932
|)
|CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES
|-
|(125,360
|)
|-
|(167,459
|)
|GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF FIHRST
|-
|-
|9,743
|-
|(LOSS) GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF DNI
|(1,010
|)
|177
|(1,010
|)
|177
|LOSS ON DECONSOLIDATION OF CPS
|7,148
|-
|7,148
|-
|TERMINATION FEE PAID TO BANK FRICK
|17,517
|-
|17,517
|-
|INTEREST INCOME
|790
|988
|2,805
|5,424
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|1,279
|1,659
|7,641
|9,860
|IMPAIRMENT OF CEDAR CELLULAR NOTE
|-
|7,439
|-
|12,793
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|(39,344
|)
|(185,649
|)
|(65,016
|)
|(319,443
|)
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|339
|272
|2,656
|(5,072
|)
|NET LOSS BEFORE LOSS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|(39,683
|)
|(185,921
|)
|(67,672
|)
|(314,371
|)
|LOSS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|1,082
|1,611
|(29,542
|)
|1,258
|NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|(38,601
|)
|(184,310
|)
|(97,214
|)
|(313,113
|)
|NET INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|-
|1,272
|6,402
|13,630
|(LOSS) GAIN FROM DISPOSAL OF DISCONTINUED OPERATION, net of tax
|(279
|)
|-
|12,454
|(9,175
|)
|NET LOSS
|(38,880
|)
|(183,038
|)
|(78,358
|)
|(308,658
|)
|(ADD) LESS NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|-
|10
|-
|2,349
|Continuing
|-
|10
|-
|(1,352
|)
|Discontinued
|-
|-
|-
|3,701
|NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NET1
|(38,880
|)
|(183,048
|)
|(78,358
|)
|(311,007
|)
|Continuing
|(38,601
|)
|(184,320
|)
|(97,214
|)
|(311,761
|)
|Discontinued
|$
|(279
|)
|$
|1,272
|$
|18,856
|$
|754
|Net (loss) earnings per share, in United States dollars:
|Basic (loss) earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|(3.22
|)
|$
|(1.37
|)
|$
|(5.48
|)
|Continuing
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|(3.24
|)
|$
|(1.70
|)
|$
|(5.49
|)
|Discontinued
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.01
|Diluted (loss) earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(3.27
|)
|$
|(1.37
|)
|$
|(5.48
|)
|Continuing
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(3.29
|)
|$
|(1.70
|)
|$
|(5.49
|)
|Discontinued
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.01
(R) Certain amounts have been restated to correct discontinued operations presentation, the loss on disposal of discontinued operation, net of tax, gain on disposal of DNI in 2019 and to correct errors identified by our equity method investment – Finbond Group Limited . Refer to Note 1 to Form 10-K for the annual period ended June 30, 2020.
(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
|NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(A)
|(A)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|As restated(R)
|(In thousands, except share data)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|217,671
|$
|20,014
|Restricted cash
|14,814
|75,446
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - 2020: $253; 2019: $661 and other receivables
|43,068
|31,135
|Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - 2020: $7,658; 2019: $8,999
|15,879
|20,981
|Inventory
|19,860
|5,709
|Total current assets before settlement assets
|311,292
|153,285
|Settlement assets
|8,014
|24,523
|Current assets of discontinued operation
|-
|117,842
|Total current assets
|319,306
|295,650
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - 2020: $29,524; 2019: $55,427
|6,656
|8,227
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE
|5,395
|-
|EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|65,836
|148,427
|GOODWILL
|24,169
|37,316
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - 2020: $27,325; 2019: $37,036
|612
|2,228
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|358
|234
|OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including reinsurance assets
|31,346
|28,775
|LONG-TERM ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|-
|149,390
|TOTAL ASSETS
|453,678
|670,247
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding
|14,814
|75,446
|Short-term credit facilities
|-
|9,544
|Accounts payable
|6,287
|9,866
|Other payables
|23,779
|59,622
|Operating lease right of use lease liability - current
|2,251
|-
|Income taxes payable
|16,157
|1,330
|Total current liabilities before settlement obligations
|63,288
|155,808
|Settlement obligations
|8,015
|24,523
|Settlement obligations
|-
|57,815
|Total current liabilities
|71,303
|238,146
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|1,859
|1,324
|RIGHT-OF-USE OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM
|3,312
|-
|OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities
|2,012
|2,499
|LONG-TERM LIABILTIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|-
|3,264
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|78,486
|245,233
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|-
|-
|REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK
|84,979
|107,672
|EQUITY
|NET1 EQUITY:
|COMMON STOCK
|Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value;
|Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: 2020: $57,118,925; 2019: $56,568,425
|80
|80
|PREFERRED STOCK
|Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value;
|Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: 2020: -; 2019: -
|-
|-
|ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL
|301,489
|276,997
|TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: 2020: $24,891,292; 2019: $24,891,292
|(286,951
|)
|(286,951
|)
|ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(169,075
|)
|(195,812
|)
|RETAINED EARNINGS
|444,670
|523,028
|TOTAL NET1 EQUITY
|290,213
|317,342
|NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|-
|-
|TOTAL EQUITY
|290,213
|317,342
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|453,678
|$
|670,247
(R) Certain amounts have been restated to correct the retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive loss, and to correct errors identified by our equity method investment – Finbond Group Limited . Refer to Note 1 to Form 10-K for the annual period ended June 30, 2020.
(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
|NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Unaudited
|(A)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|As restated(R)
|As restated(R)
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(38,880
|)
|$
|(183,038
|)
|$
|(78,358
|)
|$
|(308,658
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|996
|6,821
|13,299
|37,349
|Impairment loss
|-
|6,249
|6,336
|19,745
|Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable
|383
|8,432
|743
|32,786
|Loss from equity-accounted investments
|(1,082
|)
|(1,611
|)
|29,542
|(1,273
|)
|Movement in allowance for doubtful loans
|316
|-
|1,035
|-
|Inventory net realizable value adjustment
|1,298
|-
|1,298
|-
|Interest on Cedar Cellular note
|-
|(447
|)
|-
|(2,397
|)
|Impairment of Cedar Cellular note
|-
|7,439
|-
|12,793
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|-
|125,360
|-
|167,459
|Implementation costs to be refunded to SASSA
|-
|34,039
|-
|34,039
|Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities
|413
|(18
|)
|(340
|)
|73
|Interest payable
|3
|(57
|)
|1,758
|237
|Facility fee amortized
|-
|115
|-
|321
|Loss (Gain) on disposal of Net1 Korea
|279
|-
|(12,454
|)
|9,175
|Gain on disposal of FIHRST
|-
|-
|(9,743
|)
|-
|Loss on deconsolidation of CPS
|7,148
|-
|7,148
|-
|Loss (Gain) on disposal of DNI
|1,010
|(177
|)
|1,010
|(177
|)
|Loss (Profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(32
|)
|(73
|)
|(127
|)
|(486
|)
|Stock-based compensation charge
|558
|(1,279
|)
|1,728
|393
|Dividends received from equity accounted investments
|1,424
|864
|3,549
|1,318
|Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable, pre-funded social welfare
grants receivable and finance loans receivable
|(4,879
|)
|(2,154
|)
|8,818
|11,663
|(Increase) Decrease in inventory
|(1,292
|)
|430
|(19,328
|)
|4,042
|(Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and other payables
|4,521
|(3,199
|)
|(139
|)
|(14,538
|)
|(Decrease) Increase in taxes payable
|(340
|)
|1,286
|(1,427
|)
|3,428
|Decrease in deferred taxes
|225
|(529
|)
|(393
|)
|(11,752
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(27,931
|)
|(1,547
|)
|(46,045
|)
|(4,460
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(1,445
|)
|(2,136
|)
|(5,938
|)
|(9,416
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|216
|264
|578
|1,045
|Proceeds from disposal of Net1 Korea, net of cash disposed
|-
|-
|192,619
|-
|Transaction costs paid related to disposal of Net1 Korea
|-
|-
|(7,458
|)
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of DNI as equity-accounted investment
|42,477
|-
|42,477
|-
|Transaction costs paid related to disposal of DNI as equity-accounted
investment
|(1,010
|)
|-
|(1,010
|)
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed
|-
|-
|10,895
|(2,114
|)
|Deconsolidation of CPS - cash disposed
|(328
|)
|-
|(328
|)
|-
|Investment in equity-accounted investments
|-
|-
|(2,500
|)
|(2,989
|)
|Loan to equity-accounted investment
|(519
|)
|-
|(1,230
|)
|-
|Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments
|-
|1,029
|4,268
|1,029
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|(1,384
|)
|Investment in MobiKwik
|-
|-
|-
|(1,056
|)
|Return on investment
|-
|-
|-
|284
|Net change in settlement assets
|18
|2,198
|(9,256
|)
|79,077
|Net cash used in investing activities
|39,409
|1,355
|223,117
|64,476
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from bank overdraft
|104,490
|238,229
|689,763
|822,754
|Repayment of bank overdraft
|(142,682
|)
|(238,146
|)
|(747,935
|)
|(740,969
|)
|Long-term borrowings utilized
|-
|-
|14,798
|14,613
|Repayment of long-term borrowings
|(3,190
|)
|(1,047
|)
|(14,503
|)
|(37,357
|)
|Guarantee fee
|-
|-
|(148
|)
|(394
|)
|Finance lease capital repayments
|-
|-
|(69
|)
|-
|Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|-
|(180
|)
|-
|(180
|)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|-
|(19
|)
|-
|(4,104
|)
|Net change in settlement obligations
|(18
|)
|(2,198
|)
|9,256
|(79,077
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(41,400
|)
|(3,361
|)
|(48,838
|)
|(24,714
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|1,747
|2,126
|(17,260
|)
|(3,845
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(28,175
|)
|(1,427
|)
|110,974
|31,457
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period
|260,660
|122,938
|121,511
|90,054
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period
|$
|232,485
|$
|121,511
|$
|232,485
|$
|121,511
(R) Certain amounts have been restated to correct net loss and loss on disposal of DNI, and to correct errors identified by our equity method investment – Finbond Group Limited . Refer to Note 1 to Form 10-K for the annual period ended June 30, 2020.
(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.
Attachment A
Operating segment revenue, operating (loss) income and operating (loss) margin:
Three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and March 31, 2020
|Change - actual
|Change –
constant
exchange rate(1)
|Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins
|Q4 '20
|Q4 '19
|Q3 '20
|Q4 '20
vs
Q4 '19
|Q4 '20
vs
Q3 '20
|Q4 '20
vs
Q4 '19
|Q4 '20
vs
Q3 '20
|Revenue:
|South African transaction processing
|$
|14,164
|$
|18,945
|$
|19,883
|(25%)
|(29%)
|(9%)
|(20%)
|International transaction processing
|1,428
|36,399
|20,608
|(96%)
|(93%)
|(95%)
|(92%)
|Continuing
|1,428
|1,980
|1,564
|(28%)
|(9%)
|(12%)
|3%
|Discontinued
|-
|34,419
|19,044
|nm
|nm
|nm
|nm
|Financial inclusion and applied technologies
|12,560
|17,573
|17,651
|(29%)
|(29%)
|(13%)
|(20%)
|Continuing
|12,560
|17,573
|17,651
|(29%)
|(29%)
|(13%)
|(20%)
|Subtotal: Operating segments
|28,152
|72,917
|58,142
|(61%)
|(52%)
|(53%)
|(46%)
|Intersegment eliminations
|(2,174
|)
|(21,445
|)
|(2,584
|)
|(90%)
|(16%)
|(88%)
|(5%)
|Consolidated revenue
|25,978
|51,472
|55,558
|(50%)
|(53%)
|(38%)
|(47%)
|Continuing
|25,978
|17,053
|36,514
|52%
|(29%)
|86%
|(20%)
|Discontinued
|$
|-
|$
|34,419
|$
|19,044
|nm
|nm
|nm
|nm
|Operating (loss) income:
|South African transaction processing
|$
|(4,541
|)
|$
|(2,474
|)
|$
|(8,668
|)
|84%
|(48%)
|125%
|(41%)
|International transaction processing
|(4,135
|)
|2,209
|(415
|)
|nm
|896%
|nm
|1,020%
|Continuing
|(4,135
|)
|(2,734
|)
|(3,168
|)
|51%
|31%
|85%
|47%
|Discontinued
|-
|4,943
|2,753
|nm
|nm
|nm
|nm
|Financial inclusion and applied technologies
|(2,419
|)
|(10,749
|)
|(927
|)
|(77%)
|161%
|(72%)
|193%
|Continuing
|(2,419
|)
|(10,749
|)
|(927
|)
|(77%)
|161%
|(72%)
|193%
|Subtotal: Operating segments
|(11,095
|)
|(11,014
|)
|(10,010
|)
|1%
|11%
|23%
|25%
|Corporate/Eliminations
|(2,085
|)
|(38,632
|)
|(2,686
|)
|(95%)
|(22%)
|(93%)
|(13%)
|Continuing
|(2,085
|)
|(36,399
|)
|(1,449
|)
|(94%)
|44%
|(93%)
|62%
|Discontinued
|-
|(2,233
|)
|(1,237
|)
|nm
|nm
|nm
|nm
|Consolidated operating (loss) income
|(13,180
|)
|(49,646
|)
|(12,696
|)
|(73%)
|4%
|(68%)
|17%
|Continuing
|(13,180
|)
|(52,356
|)
|(14,212
|)
|(75%)
|(7%)
|(69%)
|4%
|Discontinued
|$
|-
|$
|2,710
|$
|1,516
|nm
|nm
|nm
|nm
|Operating (loss) income margin (%)
|South African transaction processing
|(32.1
|%)
|(13.1
|%)
|(43.6
|%)
|International transaction processing
|(289.6
|%)
|6.1
|%
|(2.0
|%)
|Continuing
|(289.6
|%)
|(138.1
|%)
|(202.6
|%)
|Discontinued
|nm
|14.4
|%
|14.5
|%
|Financial inclusion and applied technologies
|(19.3
|%)
|(61.2
|%)
|(5.3
|%)
|Continuing
|(19.3
|%)
|(61.2
|%)
|(5.3
|%)
|Discontinued
|nm
|nm
|nm
|Consolidated operating margin
|(50.7
|%)
|(96.5
|%)
|(22.9
|%)
|Continuing
|(50.7
|%)
|(307.0
|%)
|(38.9
|%)
|Discontinued
|nm
|7.9
|%
|8.0
|%
(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during Q4 2020 also prevailed during Q4 2019 and Q3 2020.
Year ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
|Change -
actual
|Change –
constant
exchange
rate(1)
|Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins
|F2020
|F2019
|F2020
vs
F2019
|F2020
vs
F2019
|Revenue:
|South African transaction processing
|$
|73,796
|$
|96,038
|(23
|%)
|(5
|%)
|International transaction processing
|90,416
|148,268
|(39
|%)
|(25
|%)
|Continuing
|5,041
|9,842
|(49
|%)
|(37
|%)
|Discontinued
|85,375
|138,426
|(38
|%)
|(24
|%)
|Financial inclusion and applied technologies
|82,342
|146,184
|(44
|%)
|(31
|%)
|Continuing
|82,342
|89,847
|(8
|%)
|13
|%
|Discontinued
|-
|56,337
|nm
|nm
|Subtotal: Operating segments
|246,554
|390,490
|(37
|%)
|(22
|%)
|Intersegment eliminations
|(10,182
|)
|(29,500
|)
|(65
|%)
|(58
|%)
|Consolidated revenue
|236,372
|360,990
|(35
|%)
|(19
|%)
|Continuing
|150,997
|166,227
|(9
|%)
|12
|%
|Discontinued
|$
|85,375
|$
|194,763
|(56
|%)
|(46
|%)
|Operating (loss) income:
|South African transaction processing
|$
|(19,575
|)
|$
|(30,771
|)
|(36
|%)
|(22
|%)
|International transaction processing
|2,051
|2,837
|(28
|%)
|(11
|%)
|Continuing
|(12,517
|)
|(16,502
|)
|(24
|%)
|(7
|%)
|Discontinued
|14,568
|19,339
|(25
|%)
|(7
|%)
|Financial inclusion and applied technologies
|(2,723
|)
|(14,758
|)
|(82
|%)
|(77
|%)
|Continuing
|(2,723
|)
|(39,158
|)
|(93
|%)
|(91
|%)
|Discontinued
|-
|24,400
|nm
|nm
|Subtotal: Operating segments
|(20,247
|)
|(42,692
|)
|(53
|%)
|(42
|%)
|Corporate/Eliminations
|(15,217
|)
|(70,816
|)
|(79
|%)
|(74
|%)
|Continuing
|(9,433
|)
|(48,501
|)
|(81
|%)
|(76
|%)
|Discontinued
|(5,784
|)
|(22,315
|)
|(74
|%)
|(68
|%)
|Consolidated operating (loss) income
|(35,464
|)
|(113,508
|)
|(69
|%)
|(62
|%)
|Continuing
|(44,248
|)
|(134,932
|)
|(67
|%)
|(60
|%)
|Discontinued
|$
|8,784
|$
|21,424
|(59
|%)
|(50
|%)
|Operating (loss) income margin (%)
|South African transaction processing
|(26.5
|%)
|(32.0
|%)
|International transaction processing
|2.3
|%
|1.9
|%
|Continuing
|(248.3
|%)
|(167.7
|%)
|Discontinued
|17.1
|%
|14.0
|%
|Financial inclusion and applied technologies
|(3.3
|%)
|(10.1
|%)
|Continuing
|(3.3
|%)
|(43.6
|%)
|Discontinued
|nm
|43.3
|%
|Consolidated operating margin
|(15.0
|%)
|(31.4
|%)
|Continuing
|(29.3
|%)
|(81.2
|%)
|Discontinued
|10.3
|%
|11.0
|%
(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during fiscal 2020 also prevailed during fiscal 2019.
Earnings (Loss) from equity-accounted investments:
The table below presents the relative earnings (loss) from our equity-accounted investments:
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019(R)
|% change
|F2020
|F2019(R)
|% change
|Bank Frick
|$
|651
|$
|353
|84
|%
|$
|(17,273
|)
|$
|(1,542
|)
|1,020
|%
|Share of net income
|651
|493
|32
|%
|1,421
|1,109
|28
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets, net of deferred tax
|-
|(140
|)
|nm
|(433
|)
|(567
|)
|(24
|%)
|Impairment
|-
|-
|nm
|(18,261
|)
|-
|nm
|Other
|-
|-
|nm
|-
|(2,084
|)
|nm
|DNI(1)
|-
|865
|nm
|(9,744
|)
|865
|nm
|Share of net income
|-
|1,380
|nm
|4,676
|1,380
|239
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets, net of deferred tax
|-
|(515
|)
|nm
|(1,350
|)
|(515
|)
|162
|%
|Impairment
|-
|-
|nm
|(13,070
|)
|-
|nm
|Finbond
|1,349
|744
|81
|%
|1,840
|2,619
|(30
|%)
|Other
|(918
|)
|(351
|)
|162
|%
|(4,365
|)
|(684
|)
|538
|%
|Share of net loss
|(918
|)
|(351
|)
|162
|%
|(1,865
|)
|(684
|)
|173
|%
|Impairment
|-
|-
|nm
|(2,500
|)
|-
|nm
|Loss from equity-accounted investments
|$
|1,082
|$
|1,611
|(33
|%)
|$
|(29,542
|)
|$
|1,258
|nm
(R) Certain amounts have been restated to correct errors identified by our equity method investment – Finbond Group Limited . Refer to Note 1 to Form 10-K for the annual period ended June 30, 2020.
(1) DNI was included as an equity-accounted investment from August 1, 2017 until June 30, 2018, the date upon which we obtained control and commenced consolidation of DNI, and then again from March 31, 2019 to March 31,2020. While DNI was consolidated it was included in our Financial inclusion and applied technologies operating segment from the acquisition date.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.
Attachment B
Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to EBITDA loss and adjusted EBITDA loss:
Three months and year ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Year ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating loss - GAAP
|$
|(13,180
|)
|$
|(134,932
|)
|$
|(44,248
|)
|$
|(134,932
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|996
|12,103
|4,647
|12,103
|Impairment loss
|-
|14,440
|6,336
|14,440
|Negative EBITDA
|(12,184
|)
|(108,389
|)
|(33,265
|)
|(108,389
|)
|Accrual of implementation costs to be refunded to SASSA
|-
|34,039
|-
|34,039
|Retrenchments costs
|-
|1,026
|-
|6,269
|Transaction costs
|-
|762
|2,876
|3,485
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
|$
|(12,184
|)
|$
|(72,562
|)
|$
|(30,389
|)
|$
|(64,596
|)
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net loss and loss per share, basic:
Three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
|Net (loss) income
(USD '000)
|(L)PS, basic
(USD)
|Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000)
|(L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP
|(38,880
|)
|(183,048
|)
|(0.68
|)
|(3.22
|)
|(671,886
|)
|(2,615,462
|)
|(11.76
|)
|(46.04
|)
|Termination fee paid to cancel Bank Frick
|option
|17,517
|-
|302,711
|-
|Loss on deconsolidation of CPS
|7,148
|-
|123,525
|-
|Loss on disposal of DNI
|1,010
|(177
|)
|17,454
|(2,529
|)
|Impairment loss
|-
|6,249
|-
|89,288
|Intangible asset amortization, net
|58
|2,785
|990
|39,807
|Intangible asset amortization, net related to
equity accounted investments
|-
|655
|-
|9,359
|Interest related to SASSA implementation costs refund
|298
|-
|5,156
|-
|Stock-based compensation charge
|558
|(1,370
|)
|9,643
|(19,575
|)
|Transaction costs
|-
|762
|-
|10,888
|Retrenchment costs, net of tax
|-
|739
|-
|10,621
|Facility fees for debt
|-
|115
|-
|1,643
|Fundamental
|(12,291
|)
|(173,290
|)
|(0.22
|)
|(3.05
|)
|(212,407
|)
|(2,475,960
|)
|(3.72
|)
|(43.59
|)
Year ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
|Net Income
(USD '000)
|(L) EPS, basic
(USD)
|Net Income
(ZAR '000)
|(L)EPS, basic
(ZAR)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP
|(78,358
|)
|(311,007
|)
|(1.38
|)
|(5.48
|)
|(1,376,640
|)
|(4,437,914
|)
|(24.25
|)
|(78.19
|)
|Impairment of equity method investments
|32,084
|-
|563,672
|-
|Termination fee paid to cancel Bank Frick option
|(17,517
|)
|-
|(307,749
|)
|-
|(Gain) Loss on discontinued operation
|(12,454
|)
|9,175
|(218,799
|)
|130,923
|Gain on disposal of FIHRST
|(9,743
|)
|-
|(171,171
|)
|-
|Loss on deconsolidation of CPS
|7,148
|-
|125,580
|-
|Impairment loss
|6,336
|19,745
|111,314
|281,751
|Intangible asset amortization, net
|3,805
|16,290
|66,835
|232,452
|Transaction costs
|2,876
|3,485
|50,527
|49,727
|Intangible asset amortization, net related to equity accounted investments
|1,783
|1,082
|31,325
|15,439
|Interest related to SASSA implementation costs refund
|1,361
|-
|23,909
|-
|Stock-based compensation charge
|2,607
|393
|45,801
|5,608
|Loss on disposal of DNI
|1,010
|(177
|)
|17,744
|(2,526
|)
|Retrenchment costs, net of tax
|-
|4,514
|-
|63,708
|Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest
|-
|(2,737
|)
|-
|(39,054
|)
|Accreted interest on DNI contingent consideration
|-
|1,848
|-
|26,360
|Facility fees for debt
|-
|321
|-
|4,580
|Fundamental
|(59,062
|)
|(257,068
|)
|(1.04
|)
|(4.53
|)
|(1,037,652
|)
|(3,668,946
|)
|(18.28
|)
|(64.64
|)
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.
Attachment C
Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:
Three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
|2020
|2019
|Net loss (USD’000)
|(38,880
|)
|(183,048
|)
|Adjustments:
|Loss (Gain) on sale of DNI
|1,010
|(177
|)
|Loss on deconsolidation of CPS
|7,148
|-
|Impairment loss
|-
|6,249
|Loss (Profit) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(32
|)
|(73
|)
|Tax effects on above
|9
|20
|Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000)
|(30,745
|)
|(177,029
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000)
|57,119
|56,804
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000)
|57,119
|56,804
|Headline loss per share:
|Basic, in USD
|(0.54
|)
|(3.12
|)
|Diluted, in USD
|(0.54
|)
|(3.12
|)
Year ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
|2020
|2019
|Net loss (USD’000)
|(78,358
|)
|(311,007
|)
|Adjustments:
|Impairment of equity method investments
|33,831
|-
|(Gain) Loss on disposal of discontinued operation
|(12,454
|)
|9,175
|Gain on disposal of FIHRST
|(9,743
|)
|-
|Impairment loss
|6,336
|19,745
|Loss on deconsolidation of CPS
|7,148
|-
|Loss (Gain) on sale of DNI
|1,010
|(177
|)
|Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(127
|)
|(486
|)
|Tax effects on above
|36
|136
|Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000)
|(52,321
|)
|(282,614
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000)
|56,764
|56,760
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000)
|56,764
|56,778
|Headline loss per share:
|Basic, in USD
|(0.92
|)
|(4.98
|)
|Diluted, in USD
|(0.92
|)
|(4.98
|)
Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
|F2020
|F2019
|Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP
|57,119
|56,804
|56,764
|56,760
|Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Denominator for headline diluted loss per share
|57,119
|56,804
|56,764
|56,778
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully-diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.
