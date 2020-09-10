JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UEPS; JSE: NT1) today released results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2020.



Q4 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments :

At June 30, 2020, had unrestricted cash of $218 million and no debt

Revenue of $26.0 million, excluding the impact of the 2019 SASSA implementation fee refund, was down year-over-year reflecting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on fees and financial services;

GAAP EPS of $(0.68) and Fundamental EPS of $(0.22); and

Operating loss of $13.2 million and adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.2 million.

Strategic Review :

Following completion of the strategic review, our board has realigned Net1 to focus on, and invest in, its core competencies and portfolio of assets within the South African market. We aim to renew Net1 by building on the unique suite of financial technology products that is the profitable heart of our business in order, to provide an end-to-end value proposition for underserved participants in the economy. We believe that Net1 is extremely well-positioned to be a dynamic, catalyzing and positive force for our customers, empowering individuals and small businesses with credit, insurance and payment services.

“South Africa is, and always has been, the engine room of Net1,” said Alex Smith, Net1’s chief financial officer. “Following our strategic review, we intend to focus our incremental capital and management resources to scale up our South African businesses, and return Net1 to a sustainable, cash generative business. Efficient capital allocation will drive our strategy during fiscal 2021 and beyond in order to generate the best return for the business and for shareholders.”

“Economic activity levels in South Africa remain challenging due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, particularly its wider impact on the macroeconomic environment. We have, however, begun reinvesting in our South African operations and are pleased with the demand for our transactional and financial services since the relaxation of lockdown restrictions in June,” he added.

Investment Company

As previously communicated, we are in the process of more formally determining our status under the Investment Company Act. We currently have an authorisation in place to repurchase up to $100 million of shares, however we will not be able to use the authorisation unless and until we can reliably conclude that we will not be considered to be an investment company. We intend to return excess capital to shareholders once this matter is resolved.

Succession plan for CEO

On August 5, 2020, we announced that, after 22 years with our company, Herman G. Kotzé will be stepping down on September 30, 2020, as Net1’s CEO and director. Alex Smith will take over as the interim CEO upon Mr. Kotzé’s departure, until the board finalizes the appointment of a permanent CEO. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Kotzé has agreed to provide consulting services to Net1 through May 31, 2021.

Summary Financial Metrics

Q4 2020 Q4

2019(R) Q3 2020 Q4 ’20 vs

Q4 ’19 Q4 ’20 vs

Q3 ’20 Q4 ’20 vs

Q4 ’19 Q4 ’20 vs

Q3 ’20 (All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data) USD ‘000’s

(except per share data) % change in USD % change in ZAR Revenue 25,978 17,053 36,514 52% (29%) 86% (20%) GAAP operating loss (13,180 ) (52,356 ) (14,212 ) (75%) (7%) (69%) 4% Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1) (12,184 ) (72,562 ) (6,423 ) (83%) 90% (79%) 113% GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($) (0.68 ) (3.22 ) (0.61 ) (79%) 12% (74%) 26% Continuing (0.68 ) (3.24 ) (0.85 ) (79%) (20%) (74%) (10%) Discontinued (0.00 ) 0.02 0.24 nm nm nm nm Fundamental loss per share ($)(1) (0.22 ) (3.05 ) (0.11 ) (93%) 100% (91%) 125% Fully-diluted shares outstanding (‘000’s) 57,119 56,804 56,568 1% 1% nm nm Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate 17.28 14.13 15.37 22% 12% nm nm





F2020 F2019(R) F2020 vs

F2019 F2020 vs

F2019 (All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data) USD ‘000’s

(except per share data)

% change

in USD % change

in ZAR Revenue 150,997 166,227 (9%) 2% GAAP operating loss (44,248 ) (134,932 ) (67%) (63%) Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1) (30,389 ) (64,596 ) (53%) (47%) GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($) (1.37 ) (5.48 ) (75%) (72%) Continuing (1.70 ) (5.49 ) (69%) (65%) Discontinued 0.33 0.01 nm nm Fundamental loss per share ($)(1) (1.04 ) (4.53 ) (77%) (74%) Fully-diluted shares outstanding (‘000’s) 56,764 56,778 (0%) nm Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate 15.96 14.27 12% nm

(R) 2019 restated to correct an error identified related to the loss recorded related to the disposal of discontinued operation and to correct errors identified by our equity method investment – Finbond Group Limited. The financial information for the three months June 30, 2019, has been restated with the effect of decreasing GAAP net loss by $0.6 million and decreasing GAAP loss per share by $0.01, respectively. The financial information for the year ended June 30, 2019, has been restated with the effect of increasing GAAP net loss by $3.4 million and increasing GAAP loss per share by $0.06, respectively

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (loss), fundamental loss and fundamental loss per share are non-GAAP measures and are described below under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures—EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and —Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share.” See Attachment B for a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to EBITDA (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (loss), and GAAP net loss to fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.

Business update related to COVID-19 pandemic

While our business was significantly impacted by the initial lockdown period from March 27 to May 31, we have since been able to reopen all of our operations. While we continue to be affected by the broader macroeconomic conditions that have resulted from the pandemic, we believe that there are opportunities for us in providing financial services and exploiting some of the emerging trends in electronic payment methods and related areas.

The net impact of the lockdown on our results was an EBITDA loss of ZAR 32.0 million during the fourth quarter. We were unable to charge approximately ZAR 27.0 million of withdrawal fees under the pandemic regulations and our micro-lending and insurance businesses were unable to operate during the initial lockdown period. We also saw a 10% reduction in utilisation of our ATMs during this period. The unwinding of the loan book and the resulting impact on revenue reduced EBITDA by a further ZAR 22.0 million and we incurred around ZAR 3.0 million of costs directly related to the pandemic. We were able to partially offset these reductions through access to approximately ZAR 20.0 million of government relief for the businesses that were unable to operate.

In June, we saw some recovery with loan advances picking up strongly and the utilisation of our ATMs returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, which is encouraging and we are now actively looking to expand this customer base.

Factors impacting comparability of our Q4 2020 and Q4 2019 results

Higher revenue: Our revenues increased 86% in ZAR primarily due to the impact of the 2019 SASSA implementation fee reversal, which was partially offset by lower South African transaction fees, lower ad-hoc technology sales and lower international processing volumes;

Our revenues increased 86% in ZAR primarily due to the impact of the 2019 SASSA implementation fee reversal, which was partially offset by lower South African transaction fees, lower ad-hoc technology sales and lower international processing volumes; Ongoing operating losses: While operating costs have reduced significantly, we continue to experience operating losses in South Africa and internationally, as a result of depressed revenues and challenging trading conditions during the COVID-19 outbreak; and

While operating costs have reduced significantly, we continue to experience operating losses in South Africa and internationally, as a result of depressed revenues and challenging trading conditions during the COVID-19 outbreak; and Adverse foreign exchange movements: The U.S. dollar appreciated 22% against the ZAR compared to Q4 2020, which adversely impacted our reported results.

Results of Operations by Segment and Liquidity

South African transaction processing

Segment revenue was $14.2 million in Q4 2020, down 9%, compared with Q4 2019 and also down 20% compared to Q3 2020 on a constant currency basis. The decrease in segment revenue was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on our EPE transaction fees and volumes, as well as the disposal of FIHRST, which were partially offset by higher fees from other transacting businesses. Our revenue for Q4 2020 was adversely impacted by ZAR 27.0 million ($1.6 million) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as we were unable to charge certain cash withdrawal fees. The higher operating loss in the segment is primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operating activities as discussed above. Our operating loss margin for Q4 2020 and 2019 was (32.1%) and (13.1%), respectively.

International transaction processing

Segment revenue from continuing operations was $1.4 million in Q4 2020, down 12% on a constant currency basis compared with Q4 2019 and down from $1.6 million in Q3 2020. Segment revenue from continuing operations was lower during Q4 2020, primarily due to an ongoing contraction in IPG transaction volumes. Operating loss from continuing operations during Q4 2020 increased compared with fiscal 2019 due to higher operating losses incurred by IPG, reflecting the high fixed costs component of the business. Our operating loss margin for Q4 2020 and 2019 was (289.6%) and (138.1%), respectively.

Financial inclusion and applied technologies

Segment revenue was $12.6 million in Q4 2020, down 13% on a constant currency basis compared with Q4 2020 and also down from $17.7 million in Q3 2020. Prepaid airtime sales were also modestly lower than Q4 2019. Operating loss for this operating segment for Q4 2019 included a goodwill impairment of $6.2 million. Operating loss for Q4 2020 improved compared with fiscal 2019 primarily due to better utilization of our infrastructure, which was partially offset by higher fixed costs incurred and includes a $1.3 million inventory write-down related to Cell C prepaid airtime. The COVID impact on this segment was not significant due to government assistance largely offsetting the revenue impact. Our operating loss margin for the Financial inclusion and applied technologies segment was (19.3%) and (61.2%) during Q4 2020 and 2019, respectively. Our operating loss margin for Q4 2020 excluding the $1.3 inventory write-down was (8.9%) and for Q4 2019 excluding the goodwill impairment was (25.9%), respectively.

Corporate/eliminations

Our corporate expenses decreased primarily due to the inclusion of the impact of the 2019 SASSA implementation fee reversal in Q4 2019 and lower acquired intangible asset amortization expense in Q4 2020 related to intangible assets that were fully amortized during Q4 2019.

Cash flow and liquidity

At June 30, 2020, our cash and cash equivalents were $217.7 million, which comprised U.S. dollar-denominated balances of $171.3 million, ZAR-denominated balances of ZAR 750.9 million ($43.3 million), and other currency deposits, primarily Botswana pula, of $3.0 million, all amounts translated at exchange rates applicable as of June 30, 2020. The increase in our unrestricted cash balances from June 30, 2019, was primarily due to the sale of our Korean operations, FIHRST and the majority of our remaining interest in DNI for cash; and the repayment of a loan outstanding by DNI as of June 30, 2019; which was partially offset by weak trading activities, payment of a termination fee to cancel our Bank Frick option, repayment of our short-term borrowings, capital expenditures, and an additional investment in V2.

Our cash used in operating activities during Q4 2020 was impacted by the cash losses incurred by the majority of our continuing operations, the payment of the $17.5 million option termination fee and the recommencement of lending activities. We were permitted to commence origination of loans in June following the relaxation of the temporary COVID-19 restrictions imposed on our lending activities in March 2020. Capital expenditures for Q4 2020 and 2019 were $1.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively, with Q4 2020 capital expenditures relating primarily to the acquisition of point of sale devices in South Africa to deploy to merchants.

Supplemental presentation for Q4 2020 Results

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is GAAP operating (loss) income adjusted for depreciation and amortization and, if applicable, impairment losses. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued, the accrual of the 2019 SASSA implementation fee reversal and adjustment related to retrenchment costs paid.

Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share

Fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share is GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), the amortization of intangible assets (net of deferred taxes) related to equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for fiscal 2020 also includes an adjustment for the termination fee paid to cancel the Bank Frick option, impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, the gain related to the disposal of Net1 Korea, the gain related to the disposal of FIHRST, the loss related to the deconsolidation of CPS, interest related to SASSA implementation costs refund, and fiscal 2019 also includes gain (loss) related to the disposal of DNI, the accretion of interest related to the DNI contingent consideration, retrenchment costs (net of taxes), the non-controlling interest portion of the amortization of intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), and the amortization of debt facility fees.

Management believes that the EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share metric enhances its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment B presents the reconciliation between GAAP operating income and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA; and GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share and fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, the gain related to the disposal of Net1 Korea, the gain on disposal of FIHRST, the loss related to the deconsolidation of CPS, the loss related to the disposal of DNI, impairment loss and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and HE(L)PS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (A) Three months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020

2019 As

restated(R) As

restated(R) (In thousands) (In thousands) REVENUE $ 25,978 $ 17,053 $ 150,997 $ 166,227 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support 22,400 26,225 109,006 129,696 Selling, general and administration 15,762 33,916 75,256 144,920 Depreciation and amortization 996 3,019 4,647 12,103 Impairment loss - 6,249 6,336 14,440 OPERATING LOSS (13,180 ) (52,356 ) (44,248 ) (134,932 ) CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES - (125,360 ) - (167,459 ) GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF FIHRST - - 9,743 - (LOSS) GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF DNI (1,010 ) 177 (1,010 ) 177 LOSS ON DECONSOLIDATION OF CPS 7,148 - 7,148 - TERMINATION FEE PAID TO BANK FRICK 17,517 - 17,517 - INTEREST INCOME 790 988 2,805 5,424 INTEREST EXPENSE 1,279 1,659 7,641 9,860 IMPAIRMENT OF CEDAR CELLULAR NOTE - 7,439 - 12,793 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) (39,344 ) (185,649 ) (65,016 ) (319,443 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 339 272 2,656 (5,072 ) NET LOSS BEFORE LOSS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (39,683 ) (185,921 ) (67,672 ) (314,371 ) LOSS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 1,082 1,611 (29,542 ) 1,258 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (38,601 ) (184,310 ) (97,214 ) (313,113 ) NET INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - 1,272 6,402 13,630 (LOSS) GAIN FROM DISPOSAL OF DISCONTINUED OPERATION, net of tax (279 ) - 12,454 (9,175 ) NET LOSS (38,880 ) (183,038 ) (78,358 ) (308,658 ) (ADD) LESS NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - 10 - 2,349 Continuing - 10 - (1,352 ) Discontinued - - - 3,701 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NET1 (38,880 ) (183,048 ) (78,358 ) (311,007 ) Continuing (38,601 ) (184,320 ) (97,214 ) (311,761 ) Discontinued $ (279 ) $ 1,272 $ 18,856 $ 754 Net (loss) earnings per share, in United States dollars: Basic (loss) earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders $ (0.68 ) $ (3.22 ) $ (1.37 ) $ (5.48 ) Continuing $ (0.68 ) $ (3.24 ) $ (1.70 ) $ (5.49 ) Discontinued $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.33 $ 0.01 Diluted (loss) earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders $ (0.69 ) $ (3.27 ) $ (1.37 ) $ (5.48 ) Continuing $ (0.69 ) $ (3.29 ) $ (1.70 ) $ (5.49 ) Discontinued $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.33 $ 0.01

(R) Certain amounts have been restated to correct discontinued operations presentation, the loss on disposal of discontinued operation, net of tax, gain on disposal of DNI in 2019 and to correct errors identified by our equity method investment – Finbond Group Limited . Refer to Note 1 to Form 10-K for the annual period ended June 30, 2020.

(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.



NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (A) (A) June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 As restated(R) (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,671 $ 20,014 Restricted cash 14,814 75,446 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - 2020: $253; 2019: $661 and other receivables 43,068 31,135 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - 2020: $7,658; 2019: $8,999 15,879 20,981 Inventory 19,860 5,709 Total current assets before settlement assets 311,292 153,285 Settlement assets 8,014 24,523 Current assets of discontinued operation - 117,842 Total current assets 319,306 295,650 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - 2020: $29,524; 2019: $55,427 6,656 8,227 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 5,395 - EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 65,836 148,427 GOODWILL 24,169 37,316 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - 2020: $27,325; 2019: $37,036 612 2,228 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 358 234 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including reinsurance assets 31,346 28,775 LONG-TERM ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATION - 149,390 TOTAL ASSETS 453,678 670,247 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding 14,814 75,446 Short-term credit facilities - 9,544 Accounts payable 6,287 9,866 Other payables 23,779 59,622 Operating lease right of use lease liability - current 2,251 - Income taxes payable 16,157 1,330 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 63,288 155,808 Settlement obligations 8,015 24,523 Settlement obligations - 57,815 Total current liabilities 71,303 238,146 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 1,859 1,324 RIGHT-OF-USE OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 3,312 - OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 2,012 2,499 LONG-TERM LIABILTIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATION - 3,264 TOTAL LIABILITIES 78,486 245,233 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 84,979 107,672 EQUITY NET1 EQUITY: COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: 2020: $57,118,925; 2019: $56,568,425 80 80 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: 2020: -; 2019: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 301,489 276,997 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: 2020: $24,891,292; 2019: $24,891,292 (286,951 ) (286,951 ) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (169,075 ) (195,812 ) RETAINED EARNINGS 444,670 523,028 TOTAL NET1 EQUITY 290,213 317,342 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - - TOTAL EQUITY 290,213 317,342 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 453,678 $ 670,247

(R) Certain amounts have been restated to correct the retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive loss, and to correct errors identified by our equity method investment – Finbond Group Limited . Refer to Note 1 to Form 10-K for the annual period ended June 30, 2020.

(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited (A) Three months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 As restated(R) As restated(R) (In thousands) (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (38,880 ) $ (183,038 ) $ (78,358 ) $ (308,658 ) Depreciation and amortization 996 6,821 13,299 37,349 Impairment loss - 6,249 6,336 19,745 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable 383 8,432 743 32,786 Loss from equity-accounted investments (1,082 ) (1,611 ) 29,542 (1,273 ) Movement in allowance for doubtful loans 316 - 1,035 - Inventory net realizable value adjustment 1,298 - 1,298 - Interest on Cedar Cellular note - (447 ) - (2,397 ) Impairment of Cedar Cellular note - 7,439 - 12,793 Change in fair value of equity securities - 125,360 - 167,459 Implementation costs to be refunded to SASSA - 34,039 - 34,039 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities 413 (18 ) (340 ) 73 Interest payable 3 (57 ) 1,758 237 Facility fee amortized - 115 - 321 Loss (Gain) on disposal of Net1 Korea 279 - (12,454 ) 9,175 Gain on disposal of FIHRST - - (9,743 ) - Loss on deconsolidation of CPS 7,148 - 7,148 - Loss (Gain) on disposal of DNI 1,010 (177 ) 1,010 (177 ) Loss (Profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (32 ) (73 ) (127 ) (486 ) Stock-based compensation charge 558 (1,279 ) 1,728 393 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 1,424 864 3,549 1,318 Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable, pre-funded social welfare

grants receivable and finance loans receivable (4,879 ) (2,154 ) 8,818 11,663 (Increase) Decrease in inventory (1,292 ) 430 (19,328 ) 4,042 (Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and other payables 4,521 (3,199 ) (139 ) (14,538 ) (Decrease) Increase in taxes payable (340 ) 1,286 (1,427 ) 3,428 Decrease in deferred taxes 225 (529 ) (393 ) (11,752 ) Net cash used in operating activities (27,931 ) (1,547 ) (46,045 ) (4,460 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (1,445 ) (2,136 ) (5,938 ) (9,416 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 216 264 578 1,045 Proceeds from disposal of Net1 Korea, net of cash disposed - - 192,619 - Transaction costs paid related to disposal of Net1 Korea - - (7,458 ) - Proceeds from disposal of DNI as equity-accounted investment 42,477 - 42,477 - Transaction costs paid related to disposal of DNI as equity-accounted

investment (1,010 ) - (1,010 ) - Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed - - 10,895 (2,114 ) Deconsolidation of CPS - cash disposed (328 ) - (328 ) - Investment in equity-accounted investments - - (2,500 ) (2,989 ) Loan to equity-accounted investment (519 ) - (1,230 ) - Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments - 1,029 4,268 1,029 Acquisition of intangible assets - - - (1,384 ) Investment in MobiKwik - - - (1,056 ) Return on investment - - - 284 Net change in settlement assets 18 2,198 (9,256 ) 79,077 Net cash used in investing activities 39,409 1,355 223,117 64,476 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 104,490 238,229 689,763 822,754 Repayment of bank overdraft (142,682 ) (238,146 ) (747,935 ) (740,969 ) Long-term borrowings utilized - - 14,798 14,613 Repayment of long-term borrowings (3,190 ) (1,047 ) (14,503 ) (37,357 ) Guarantee fee - - (148 ) (394 ) Finance lease capital repayments - - (69 ) - Acquisition of non-controlling interests - (180 ) - (180 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - (19 ) - (4,104 ) Net change in settlement obligations (18 ) (2,198 ) 9,256 (79,077 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (41,400 ) (3,361 ) (48,838 ) (24,714 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,747 2,126 (17,260 ) (3,845 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (28,175 ) (1,427 ) 110,974 31,457 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 260,660 122,938 121,511 90,054 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 232,485 $ 121,511 $ 232,485 $ 121,511

(R) Certain amounts have been restated to correct net loss and loss on disposal of DNI, and to correct errors identified by our equity method investment – Finbond Group Limited . Refer to Note 1 to Form 10-K for the annual period ended June 30, 2020.

(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.







Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Operating segment revenue, operating (loss) income and operating (loss) margin:

Three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and March 31, 2020

Change - actual Change –

constant

exchange rate(1) Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins Q4 '20 Q4 '19 Q3 '20 Q4 '20

vs

Q4 '19 Q4 '20

vs

Q3 '20 Q4 '20

vs

Q4 '19 Q4 '20

vs

Q3 '20 Revenue: South African transaction processing $ 14,164 $ 18,945 $ 19,883 (25%) (29%) (9%) (20%) International transaction processing 1,428 36,399 20,608 (96%) (93%) (95%) (92%) Continuing 1,428 1,980 1,564 (28%) (9%) (12%) 3% Discontinued - 34,419 19,044 nm nm nm nm Financial inclusion and applied technologies 12,560 17,573 17,651 (29%) (29%) (13%) (20%) Continuing 12,560 17,573 17,651 (29%) (29%) (13%) (20%) Subtotal: Operating segments 28,152 72,917 58,142 (61%) (52%) (53%) (46%) Intersegment eliminations (2,174 ) (21,445 ) (2,584 ) (90%) (16%) (88%) (5%) Consolidated revenue 25,978 51,472 55,558 (50%) (53%) (38%) (47%) Continuing 25,978 17,053 36,514 52% (29%) 86% (20%) Discontinued $ - $ 34,419 $ 19,044 nm nm nm nm Operating (loss) income: South African transaction processing $ (4,541 ) $ (2,474 ) $ (8,668 ) 84% (48%) 125% (41%) International transaction processing (4,135 ) 2,209 (415 ) nm 896% nm 1,020% Continuing (4,135 ) (2,734 ) (3,168 ) 51% 31% 85% 47% Discontinued - 4,943 2,753 nm nm nm nm Financial inclusion and applied technologies (2,419 ) (10,749 ) (927 ) (77%) 161% (72%) 193% Continuing (2,419 ) (10,749 ) (927 ) (77%) 161% (72%) 193% Subtotal: Operating segments (11,095 ) (11,014 ) (10,010 ) 1% 11% 23% 25% Corporate/Eliminations (2,085 ) (38,632 ) (2,686 ) (95%) (22%) (93%) (13%) Continuing (2,085 ) (36,399 ) (1,449 ) (94%) 44% (93%) 62% Discontinued - (2,233 ) (1,237 ) nm nm nm nm Consolidated operating (loss) income (13,180 ) (49,646 ) (12,696 ) (73%) 4% (68%) 17% Continuing (13,180 ) (52,356 ) (14,212 ) (75%) (7%) (69%) 4% Discontinued $ - $ 2,710 $ 1,516 nm nm nm nm Operating (loss) income margin (%) South African transaction processing (32.1 %) (13.1 %) (43.6 %) International transaction processing (289.6 %) 6.1 % (2.0 %) Continuing (289.6 %) (138.1 %) (202.6 %) Discontinued nm 14.4 % 14.5 % Financial inclusion and applied technologies (19.3 %) (61.2 %) (5.3 %) Continuing (19.3 %) (61.2 %) (5.3 %) Discontinued nm nm nm Consolidated operating margin (50.7 %) (96.5 %) (22.9 %) Continuing (50.7 %) (307.0 %) (38.9 %) Discontinued nm 7.9 % 8.0 %

(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during Q4 2020 also prevailed during Q4 2019 and Q3 2020.





Year ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Change -

actual Change –

constant

exchange

rate(1) Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins F2020 F2019 F2020

vs

F2019 F2020

vs

F2019 Revenue: South African transaction processing $ 73,796 $ 96,038 (23 %) (5 %) International transaction processing 90,416 148,268 (39 %) (25 %) Continuing 5,041 9,842 (49 %) (37 %) Discontinued 85,375 138,426 (38 %) (24 %) Financial inclusion and applied technologies 82,342 146,184 (44 %) (31 %) Continuing 82,342 89,847 (8 %) 13 % Discontinued - 56,337 nm nm Subtotal: Operating segments 246,554 390,490 (37 %) (22 %) Intersegment eliminations (10,182 ) (29,500 ) (65 %) (58 %) Consolidated revenue 236,372 360,990 (35 %) (19 %) Continuing 150,997 166,227 (9 %) 12 % Discontinued $ 85,375 $ 194,763 (56 %) (46 %) Operating (loss) income: South African transaction processing $ (19,575 ) $ (30,771 ) (36 %) (22 %) International transaction processing 2,051 2,837 (28 %) (11 %) Continuing (12,517 ) (16,502 ) (24 %) (7 %) Discontinued 14,568 19,339 (25 %) (7 %) Financial inclusion and applied technologies (2,723 ) (14,758 ) (82 %) (77 %) Continuing (2,723 ) (39,158 ) (93 %) (91 %) Discontinued - 24,400 nm nm Subtotal: Operating segments (20,247 ) (42,692 ) (53 %) (42 %) Corporate/Eliminations (15,217 ) (70,816 ) (79 %) (74 %) Continuing (9,433 ) (48,501 ) (81 %) (76 %) Discontinued (5,784 ) (22,315 ) (74 %) (68 %) Consolidated operating (loss) income (35,464 ) (113,508 ) (69 %) (62 %) Continuing (44,248 ) (134,932 ) (67 %) (60 %) Discontinued $ 8,784 $ 21,424 (59 %) (50 %) Operating (loss) income margin (%) South African transaction processing (26.5 %) (32.0 %) International transaction processing 2.3 % 1.9 % Continuing (248.3 %) (167.7 %) Discontinued 17.1 % 14.0 % Financial inclusion and applied technologies (3.3 %) (10.1 %) Continuing (3.3 %) (43.6 %) Discontinued nm 43.3 % Consolidated operating margin (15.0 %) (31.4 %) Continuing (29.3 %) (81.2 %) Discontinued 10.3 % 11.0 %

(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during fiscal 2020 also prevailed during fiscal 2019.





Earnings (Loss) from equity-accounted investments:

The table below presents the relative earnings (loss) from our equity-accounted investments:

Q4 2020 Q4 2019(R) % change F2020 F2019(R) % change Bank Frick $ 651 $ 353 84 % $ (17,273 ) $ (1,542 ) 1,020 % Share of net income 651 493 32 % 1,421 1,109 28 % Amortization of intangible assets, net of deferred tax - (140 ) nm (433 ) (567 ) (24 %) Impairment - - nm (18,261 ) - nm Other - - nm - (2,084 ) nm DNI(1) - 865 nm (9,744 ) 865 nm Share of net income - 1,380 nm 4,676 1,380 239 % Amortization of intangible assets, net of deferred tax - (515 ) nm (1,350 ) (515 ) 162 % Impairment - - nm (13,070 ) - nm Finbond 1,349 744 81 % 1,840 2,619 (30 %) Other (918 ) (351 ) 162 % (4,365 ) (684 ) 538 % Share of net loss (918 ) (351 ) 162 % (1,865 ) (684 ) 173 % Impairment - - nm (2,500 ) - nm Loss from equity-accounted investments $ 1,082 $ 1,611 (33 %) $ (29,542 ) $ 1,258 nm

(R) Certain amounts have been restated to correct errors identified by our equity method investment – Finbond Group Limited . Refer to Note 1 to Form 10-K for the annual period ended June 30, 2020.

(1) DNI was included as an equity-accounted investment from August 1, 2017 until June 30, 2018, the date upon which we obtained control and commenced consolidation of DNI, and then again from March 31, 2019 to March 31,2020. While DNI was consolidated it was included in our Financial inclusion and applied technologies operating segment from the acquisition date.





Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment B

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to EBITDA loss and adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three months and year ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended

June 30, Year ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating loss - GAAP $ (13,180 ) $ (134,932 ) $ (44,248 ) $ (134,932 ) Depreciation and amortization 996 12,103 4,647 12,103 Impairment loss - 14,440 6,336 14,440 Negative EBITDA (12,184 ) (108,389 ) (33,265 ) (108,389 ) Accrual of implementation costs to be refunded to SASSA - 34,039 - 34,039 Retrenchments costs - 1,026 - 6,269 Transaction costs - 762 2,876 3,485 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (12,184 ) $ (72,562 ) $ (30,389 ) $ (64,596 )

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net loss and loss per share, basic:

Three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L)PS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)PS, basic

(ZAR) 2020

2019

2020 2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

GAAP (38,880 ) (183,048 ) (0.68 ) (3.22 ) (671,886 ) (2,615,462 ) (11.76 ) (46.04 ) Termination fee paid to cancel Bank Frick option 17,517 - 302,711 - Loss on deconsolidation of CPS 7,148 - 123,525 - Loss on disposal of DNI 1,010 (177 ) 17,454 (2,529 ) Impairment loss - 6,249 - 89,288 Intangible asset amortization, net 58 2,785 990 39,807 Intangible asset amortization, net related to

equity accounted investments - 655 - 9,359 Interest related to SASSA implementation costs refund 298 - 5,156 - Stock-based compensation charge 558 (1,370 ) 9,643 (19,575 ) Transaction costs - 762 - 10,888 Retrenchment costs, net of tax - 739 - 10,621 Facility fees for debt - 115 - 1,643 Fundamental (12,291 ) (173,290 ) (0.22 ) (3.05 ) (212,407 ) (2,475,960 ) (3.72 ) (43.59 )

Year ended June 30, 2020 and 2019



Net Income

(USD '000) (L) EPS, basic

(USD) Net Income

(ZAR '000) (L)EPS, basic

(ZAR) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP (78,358 ) (311,007 ) (1.38 ) (5.48 ) (1,376,640 ) (4,437,914 ) (24.25 ) (78.19 ) Impairment of equity method investments 32,084 - 563,672 - Termination fee paid to cancel Bank Frick option (17,517 ) - (307,749 ) - (Gain) Loss on discontinued operation (12,454 ) 9,175 (218,799 ) 130,923 Gain on disposal of FIHRST (9,743 ) - (171,171 ) - Loss on deconsolidation of CPS 7,148 - 125,580 - Impairment loss 6,336 19,745 111,314 281,751 Intangible asset amortization, net 3,805 16,290 66,835 232,452 Transaction costs 2,876 3,485 50,527 49,727 Intangible asset amortization, net related to equity accounted investments 1,783 1,082 31,325 15,439 Interest related to SASSA implementation costs refund 1,361 - 23,909 - Stock-based compensation charge 2,607 393 45,801 5,608 Loss on disposal of DNI 1,010 (177 ) 17,744 (2,526 ) Retrenchment costs, net of tax - 4,514 - 63,708 Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest - (2,737 ) - (39,054 ) Accreted interest on DNI contingent consideration - 1,848 - 26,360 Facility fees for debt - 321 - 4,580 Fundamental (59,062 ) (257,068 ) (1.04 ) (4.53 ) (1,037,652 ) (3,668,946 ) (18.28 ) (64.64 )

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.



Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

2020 2019 Net loss (USD’000) (38,880 ) (183,048 ) Adjustments: Loss (Gain) on sale of DNI 1,010 (177 ) Loss on deconsolidation of CPS 7,148 - Impairment loss - 6,249 Loss (Profit) on sale of property, plant and equipment (32 ) (73 ) Tax effects on above 9 20 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (30,745 ) (177,029 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 57,119 56,804 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 57,119 56,804 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.54 ) (3.12 ) Diluted, in USD (0.54 ) (3.12 )

Year ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

2020 2019 Net loss (USD’000) (78,358 ) (311,007 ) Adjustments: Impairment of equity method investments 33,831 - (Gain) Loss on disposal of discontinued operation (12,454 ) 9,175 Gain on disposal of FIHRST (9,743 ) - Impairment loss 6,336 19,745 Loss on deconsolidation of CPS 7,148 - Loss (Gain) on sale of DNI 1,010 (177 ) Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (127 ) (486 ) Tax effects on above 36 136 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (52,321 ) (282,614 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 56,764 56,760 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 56,764 56,778 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.92 ) (4.98 ) Diluted, in USD (0.92 ) (4.98 )

Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

Q4 2020 Q4 2019 F2020 F2019 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 57,119 56,804 56,764 56,760 Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP - - - 18 Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 57,119 56,804 56,764 56,778

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully-diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.