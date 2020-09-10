LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology and data company specializing in assessing cerebral blood flow, announced today that Gayle Sheppard is joining the Advisory Board, effective Sept. 7, 2020.



As NovaSignal continues to grow its commercial presence, the company is further expanding its capabilities and expertise with the appointment of Sheppard, a global technology entrepreneur and leader with a proven track record of scaling small- and medium-sized companies to a market leading position. As Chairman and CEO of Saffron Technology, Inc., a predictive reasoning solution for enterprise decision making, Sheppard successfully grew the business to $20M in revenue and an acquisition in 2015 by Intel, where she continued to lead the business through 2018. Currently, Sheppard serves as Corporate Vice President of Azure Data at Microsoft, where she is responsible for the vision, strategy, and long-range P&L for growing Microsoft’s Cloud Services with customers who are implementing multiyear digital innovation and modernization strategies.

Earlier in her career, Sheppard held the role of Vice President and Managing Director at PeopleSoft and served as CEO and President of MarketMile (now part of Rearden Commerce), where she led the development and launch of a software-as-a-service e-procurement business for American Express.



“Gayle’s global experience in successfully building companies – specifically those fueled by artificial intelligence – will be invaluable as we scale to meet the growing demand and extend the reach and impact of our solutions worldwide. I personally look forward to benefiting from her relevant expertise and advice,” said Diane Bryant, Chairman and CEO of NovaSignal.



"I am honored and excited to join such a strong team of technology leaders with the vision of ending brain disease through cerebral blood flow analysis,” said Sheppard. “With Saffron I built a team and business that solved real world problems and delivered shareholder value. To work with NovaSignal in achieving industry leadership is a great honor.”

Sheppard is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she received a B.S. in Business Administration with a focus in operations research and management science.

About NovaSignal

Founded in 2013, NovaSignal Corp. is a medical technology company whose mission is to save lives by unlocking the hidden power of blood flow data. The company’s FDA-cleared NovaGuide Intelligent Ultrasound combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess real-time cerebral blood flow. Using cloud computing and data analytics, NovaSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision making of diseases identified through cerebral blood flow. This includes strokes, intra-cardiac shunts, and intra-pulmonary shunts (as recently demonstrated with COVID-19-positive patients).

