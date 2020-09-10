PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced that it will issue fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results before the market opens on September 28, 2020. A conference call will be held on September 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Perceptron’s website at investors.perceptron.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 877-407-9716 International Live: 201-493-6779

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through October 5, 2020:



Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921 International Replay: 412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13707909



ABOUT PERCEPTRON

Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron’s metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Whenever possible, we identify these forward-looking statements by such words as “target,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “prospects,” “outlook,” “guidance” or similar expressions. We claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for all of our forward-looking statements. While we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Because these forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed in “Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2019 and “Part II, Item 1A – Risk Factors” of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or alter our statements whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report or otherwise.

CONTACT

investors@perceptron.com