HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced the launch of Foodie Solutions , an innovative platform created to support foodservice operators in today’s rapidly changing business climate.



With its broad-based perspective from supporting restaurants and other foodservice operators across the country, Sysco identified the most essential tools to help customers respond quickly to shifting business requirements and trends resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Foodie Solutions’ comprehensive suite of toolkits is designed to help operators drive traffic, generate revenue and grow their business as they navigate the current environment.

Foodie Solutions features carefully curated toolkits focused on safely implementing vital strategies for meeting increased demand for delivery and alternative dining options. These toolkits include:

Virtual Kitchens – Recommendations for serving customers solely through online and phone orders without a brick and mortar concept or dining room;

– Recommendations for serving customers solely through online and phone orders without a brick and mortar concept or dining room; Grab & Go Foods - A guide to offering pre-made meals and signature dishes;

- A guide to offering pre-made meals and signature dishes; Family Style Meal Kits – Solutions to help customers save time and enjoy an at home experience; and

– Solutions to help customers save time and enjoy an at home experience; and Patio Dining – Strategies to revamp customers’ outdoor dining experiences.

By deploying these tools within their existing operations, restaurateurs can chart new, innovative courses to drive traffic and optimize profitability. Foodie Solutions also supports customers beyond the day-to-day needs of running the business, providing resources focused on long-term operational strategies with scalable tools that help operators succeed in the “new normal.”

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve stood by foodservice operators across the country as they wrestled with unprecedented challenges to their businesses. With our unique perspective as a nationwide supplier to the industry, we’ve identified and already begun to implement proven strategies restauranteurs can use to meet their rapidly changing needs,” said Greg Keller, senior vice president of sales and chief customer officer. “Today, we are proud to launch Foodie Solutions, which provides resources designed to assist customers ‘where they are’ – no matter which stage of reopening they are in. Our customers can count on us to provide solutions to propel innovation and longevity through this current crisis and into the future.”

Additional Foodie Solutions toolkit contents include:

Tailgating – Everything restaurants need to market and capitalize on game day events;

– Everything restaurants need to market and capitalize on game day events; Raising the Bar – Simple and profitable foodservice solutions for bar operators;

– Simple and profitable foodservice solutions for bar operators; Back to School – Suggestions for prepackaged and ready-to-go meals with kid (and parent) approved recipes;

– Suggestions for prepackaged and ready-to-go meals with kid (and parent) approved recipes; Kitchen to Kitchen – Meal prep kits designed to provide customers curated culinary experiences in the comfort of their home; and

– Meal prep kits designed to provide customers curated culinary experiences in the comfort of their home; and Curbside and Takeout - How to maximize takeout and delivery, whether in-house or through a third-party delivery partner.

Sysco customers also receive exclusive value-added services through Sysco’s iCARE partner program and Sysco Marketing Concierge, which allow customers to easily navigate our available resources and gain access to customer and sales webinars. More information about Foodie Solutions can be found on the Sysco Foodie website.

