What you need to know:

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in parts of Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion and Washington Counties who have been most impacted by wildfires will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 9/10-16

Some Verizon retail store hours are subject to change due to mandatory evacuation orders. Please check the status and make an appointment at verizonwireless.com/stores before visiting

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to provide portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, charging stations and other devices to first responders

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the wildfires in Oregon, beginning Thursday, September 10 through Wednesday, September 16, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those customers who reside in areas most impacted by the wildfires. Accounts with billing addresses in the following zip codes are included:

97022, 97023, 97038, 97042, 97471, 97443, 97447, 97501, 97504, 97502, 97503, 97535, 97540, 97488, 97489, 97454, 97413, 97478, 97477, 97482, 97488, 97489, 97364, 97368, 97336, 97358, 97360, 97386, 97325, 97342, 97346, 97350, 97384, 97071, 97362, 97375, 97381, 97385, 97119

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/ (site will be updated on 9/11).

Because the wildfires may affect our normal store hours in certain areas, we recommend shopping and accessing customer assistance online at https://www.verizonwireless.com or by using the MyVerizon app. If you’d rather visit a store, you can find the nearest Verizon location and schedule an appointment by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/ .

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to provide on-demand, emergency assistance to first responders. We mobilize charging stations, WiFi hotspots, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Here’s a quote you can use from one of our local leaders:

“2020 has been a year of unprecedented events, including the devastating wildfires burning across the Western US,” said Eric Reed, Verizon Consumer Group Vice President. “We hope this offer will give our customers one less thing to worry about so they can focus on more important things during this difficult time.”

