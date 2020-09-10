New Orleans, LA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned Dickey’s franchisee and multi-unit New Orleans, LA Owner/Operator Robert Dunning is expanding his presence in the market and developing three additional units with all of the new locations set to open in 2021.

Dunning, a United States Marine Corp. Veteran, is taking advantage of the leasing opportunities and growing Dickey’s fan base in New Orleans by developing a food truck in LaPlace, LA and two free-standing units in the suburban areas of Destrehan and Chalmette.

Dunning opened his first Dickey’s unit in 2014 and currently serves on the barbecue brand’s Technology Advisory Committee alongside several other seasoned Dickey’s franchisees.

“Robert is truly a brand champion and we’re proud to be his partner and watch him build on his success by serving even more folks Legit. Texas. Barbecue.,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Robert currently owns three Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations in the New Orleans area. His restaurants can be found at 6005 Jefferson Highway in New Orleans, 3020 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie and 91 Westbank Expressway in Gretna.

To learn more about Robert and his secrets to success, watch this short testimonial video.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting franchise.dickeys.com or call (866) 340-6188. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, visit dickeys.com/locations.

