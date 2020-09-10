New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oleate Esters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961074/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Methyl Oleate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$527.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ethyl Oleate segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $439 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Oleate Esters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$439 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$418.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Butyl Oleate Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Butyl Oleate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$158.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$193.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$284.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961074/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oleate Esters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oleate Esters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Oleate Esters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Oleate Esters Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Methyl Oleate (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Methyl Oleate (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Methyl Oleate (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Ethyl Oleate (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Ethyl Oleate (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Ethyl Oleate (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Butyl Oleate (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Butyl Oleate (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Butyl Oleate (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Tri-methylolpropane Trioleate (TMPTO) (Product) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Tri-methylolpropane Trioleate (TMPTO) (Product)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012
to 2019
Table 15: Tri-methylolpropane Trioleate (TMPTO) (Product)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Agrochemical (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Agrochemical (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Agrochemical (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Cosmetics (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Cosmetics (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Cosmetics (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Lubricant (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Lubricant (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Lubricant (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Plasticizer (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Plasticizer (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Plasticizer (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Absorbent (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Absorbent (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Absorbent (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oleate Esters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Oleate Esters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Oleate Esters Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Oleate Esters Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Oleate Esters Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Oleate Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Oleate Esters Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: Oleate Esters Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Oleate Esters Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Oleate Esters Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Oleate Esters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Oleate Esters Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oleate
Esters in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Oleate Esters Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Oleate Esters Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Oleate Esters Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Oleate Esters Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Oleate Esters Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Oleate Esters in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Oleate Esters Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oleate Esters Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Oleate Esters Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Oleate Esters Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Oleate Esters Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Oleate Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 59: Oleate Esters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Oleate Esters Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Oleate Esters Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Oleate Esters Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Oleate Esters Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Oleate Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Oleate Esters Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Oleate Esters Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: German Oleate Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Oleate Esters Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Oleate Esters Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Oleate Esters Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Oleate Esters Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Oleate Esters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Oleate Esters Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Oleate Esters in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Oleate Esters Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Oleate Esters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Oleate Esters Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oleate Esters in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Oleate Esters Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Oleate Esters Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Oleate Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Oleate Esters Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Oleate Esters Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Oleate Esters Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Oleate Esters Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Oleate Esters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Oleate Esters Market in Russia by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Oleate Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Oleate Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 99: Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Oleate Esters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 101: Oleate Esters Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Oleate Esters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Oleate Esters Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Oleate Esters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Oleate Esters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Oleate Esters Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Oleate Esters Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Oleate Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Oleate Esters Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Oleate Esters Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Oleate Esters Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Oleate Esters Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Oleate Esters Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Oleate Esters Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Oleate Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Oleate Esters Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Oleate Esters Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Oleate Esters Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Oleate Esters Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Oleate Esters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Oleate Esters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 129: Oleate Esters Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Oleate Esters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Oleate Esters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Oleate Esters Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oleate Esters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Oleate Esters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oleate Esters Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Oleate Esters in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oleate Esters Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Oleate Esters Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Oleate Esters Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 140: Oleate Esters Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Oleate Esters Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Oleate Esters Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Oleate Esters Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Oleate Esters Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Oleate Esters in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Oleate Esters Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Oleate Esters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 149: Oleate Esters Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Oleate Esters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Oleate Esters Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Oleate Esters Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Oleate Esters Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Oleate Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Oleate Esters Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Oleate Esters Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Oleate Esters Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Oleate Esters Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Oleate Esters Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Oleate Esters Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Oleate Esters Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Oleate Esters Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Oleate Esters Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Oleate Esters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Oleate Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 171: Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Oleate Esters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Oleate Esters Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Oleate Esters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Oleate Esters Historic Market by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Oleate Esters Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Oleate Esters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Oleate Esters Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Oleate Esters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Oleate Esters Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oleate
Esters in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Oleate Esters Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Oleate Esters Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Oleate Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 188: Oleate Esters Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Oleate Esters Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 191: Oleate Esters Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Oleate Esters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Oleate Esters Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Oleate Esters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Oleate Esters Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Oleate Esters in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Oleate Esters Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Oleate Esters Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Oleate Esters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Oleate Esters Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Oleate Esters Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Oleate Esters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Oleate Esters Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Oleate Esters Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Oleate Esters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Oleate Esters Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Oleate Esters Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Oleate Esters Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Oleate Esters Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Oleate Esters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Oleate Esters Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Oleate Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Oleate Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 216: Oleate Esters Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961074/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: