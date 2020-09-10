ヒト気管組織のin vitroモデルで3日間培養後、オパガニブがSARS-CoV-2ウイルス複製を完全に阻害し、陽性対照のレムデシビルよりも良好な試験結果を示した

--

オパガニブはCOVID-19治療に可能性が見込まれる経口投与薬で、強力な抗ウイルスおよび抗炎症作用機序を併せ持ち、宿主細胞を標的として、抵抗性を最低限に抑える

--

COVID-19による重症肺炎患者を対象にオパガニブの国際治験第2/第3相と米国での第2相試験を実施中

--

レッドヒルのCOVID-19薬第2候補であるRHB-107 (ウパモスタット) は、新奇のセリンプロテアーゼ阻害剤で、同じモデルでSARS-CoV-2ウイルス複製の強力な阻害作用が認められ、今年後半に米国の外来患者を対象に第2/第3相試験開始に向けて、さらに裏付けが得られた

イスラエル･テルアビブおよびノースカロライナ州ローリー発, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 特殊製薬会社の レッドヒル･バイオファーマ (RedHill Biopharma Ltd.) (Nasdaq: RDHL ) (以下「レッドヒル」または「同社」) は本日、オパガニブ (opaganib)1がCOVID-19の原因ウイルスであるSARS-CoV-2に対して強力な阻害作用を示し、ヒト肺気管組織のin vitroモデルでウイルス複製を完全に阻害したことを発表した。オパガニブはファーストインクラスの経口投与スフィンゴシンキナーゼ2 (SK2) 選択阻害剤で、宿主細胞成分を標的として抗炎症活性と抗ウイルス活性を示し、ウイルスの突然変異による影響を受けず、抵抗性を最低限に抑える。オパガニブは現在、COVID-19による重症肺炎患者治療を対象に、国際治験第2/第3相と米国での第2相試験が実施されている。

オパガニブの試験は、ルイビル大学予防医学センターと協力して、ヒト気管上皮細胞 (EpiAirway™) の3D組織モデルを使って実施された。このモデルは、ヒト気道の形状と機能に極めて近く、SARS-CoV-22の発見に使われたモデルとほぼ同じである。この試験は、オパガニブのSARS-CoV-2感染阻害効果をin vitroで評価するよう設計されており、抗ウイルス活性を持つことで知られるレムデシビルを陽性対照としている。

この試験結果より、SARS-CoV-2に対するオパガニブの抗ウイルス効果が明確かつ有力に認められた。オパガニブは、陽性対照のレムデシビルをはじめ、これまでに試験された全化合物中、最も強力な活性を示した。SARS-CoV-2に感染した細胞の治療では、用量依存的なウイルス産生阻害効果が示され、細胞生存性と薬物安全性の指標となる細胞膜の統合性も損なわれなかった。さらに、COVID-19患者治療にオパガニブが有効である可能性が認められた。

この発表に関するグラフィックはこちらで入手可能: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e60ced55-ca9d-4648-81cb-907be7571136

培養3日後に測定したところ、オパガニブ1 mg/ml (適切な薬理学的濃度) により、完全にウイルス複製が阻害された。レッドヒルの試験で実薬対照として採用されたレムデシビルのデータと比較すると、オパガニブの活性は強力であり、これは公開されたレムデシビルのデータ3とも一致している。 この試験データは、専門誌の査読に提出される予定である。

レッドヒル医療ディレクターのマーク･L･レヴィット医学博士 (Mark L. Levitt, M.D., Ph.D.) は次のように述べている。「オパガニブにはこれまでに抗炎症活性が認められており、今回、特異的な抗SARS-CoV-2ウイルス活性が示されたことと併せて、独自の2つの活性機序により、疾患の進行の主な原因であるウイルス複製と肺の炎症を阻害して、COVID-19患者に多大な恩恵が期待されます。生理学的にヒトの呼吸器系組織を再現したモデルを使って、有力なデータが得られたため、オパガニブがSARS-CoV-2ウイルス複製を強力に阻害することが示されました。さらに、現在実施中の国際治験第2/第3相と米国での第2相試験の基礎となった仮説が実証され、その論拠が裏付けられました。これを受けて、COVID-19への緊急使用承認の裏付けとなる堅実なデータパッケージを生成する目標に向けて、取り組みを加速しています。」

現在実施中の国際多施設無作為二重盲検並行群間プラセボ対照第2/第3相試験 ( NCT04467840 ) では、重症のCOVID-19肺炎患者治療を対象にオパガニブを評価しており、入院加療と酸素補給が必要な最大270人の患者登録を目標に継続している。この試験は、近頃イスラエルでも承認を受け、英国、イタリア、ロシア、メキシコでも承認されて、その規模を拡張している。

これと並行して米国で実施されている無作為二重盲検プラセボ対照第2相試験 ( NCT04414618 ) では、重症COVID-19肺炎患者を対象にオパガニブを評価しているが、目標の50%以上の患者が登録し、数週間中にも登録が完了する見込みである。近頃、あらかじめ予定されていた独立安全監視委員会の調査を受け、試験を変更なく続けるよう提言された。この試験では統計的有意性は検出されていないが、登録数を入院加療と酸素補給が必要な患者40人までに設定している。

同社は、緊急使用承認に向けてオパガニブの治験を加速するため、米国連邦政府機関と財政的支援を話し合っている。

レッドヒルでは、オパガニブのほか、第2相治験薬RHB-107 (ウパモスタット) の抗ウイルス活性をin-vitro試験で評価している。ウパモスタットは、多数のヒトセリンプロテアーゼに活性を示すセリンプロテアーゼ阻害剤で、SARS-CoV-2ウイルス複製を強力に阻害する試験結果が得られている。米国でのRHB-107第2/第3相試験は、今年後半、外来患者を対象に開始予定である。

レッドヒル医療ディレクターのテリー･F･プラッセ医学博士 (Terry F. Plasse MD) は次のように述べている。「宿主細胞のプロテアーゼは、SARS-CoV-2の細胞侵入プロセスで重要な役割を果たし、特にSARS-CoV-2スパイク (S) タンパク質を活性化します。このタンパク質の介在は、ウイルス侵入時に宿主細胞膜に膜融合する前提条件となります。RHB-107は優れた抗ウイルス活性を示し、適切な薬理学的濃度で、用量依存的にウイルス複製を強力に阻害しました。オパガニブと同様、RHB-107 (ウパモスタット) は経口投与薬で、入院患者と外来患者のいずれにも適していると思われます。」

オパガニブとRHB-107の臨床前試験結果は予備的なもので、独立した初期解析の後、独立系第三者より同社に提供された。今後、データをさらに審査、解析して、必要に応じて実験による裏付けが必要となる。

オパガニブ (ABC294640, Yeliva®) について

新しい化学物質のオパガニブは、特許取得済みでファーストインクラスの経口投与スフィンゴシンキナーゼ2 (SK2) 選択阻害剤で、抗がん、抗炎症、抗ウイルス活性を持ち、複数のがん、ウイルス、炎症、消化管症状を標的とする。

オパガニブは、胆管がん治療で米国FDAから希少疾病用医薬品指定を受けており、現在進行胆管がんの第2a相試験と前立腺がんの第2相試験で評価されている。さらにオパガニブは、コロナウイルス (COVID-19) 治療への効果が国際治験第2/第3相と米国での第2相試験で評価されている。

臨床前データより、オパガニブには抗炎症活性と抗ウイルス活性の両方が認められており、肺炎などの炎症性肺疾患リスクを軽減し、肺の線維化による損傷を緩和する効果が期待される。オパガニブは、COVID-19の原因ウイルスであるSARS-CoV-2に強力な抗ウイルス活性を示し、ヒト肺気管組織のin vitroモデルでウイルス複製を完全に阻害した。さらに、臨床前in vivo試験4では、気管支肺胞洗浄液のIL-6およびTNF-α濃度を低下させ、インフルエンザウイルス感染による死亡率低下と緑膿菌による肺損傷の改善が認められた。

オパガニブは当初、米国に本社を置くアポジー･バイオテクノロジー (Apogee Biotechnology Corp) により開発され、がん、炎症、GI、放射線防護モデルで複数の臨床前試験を成功裡に完了した。また、進行固形がん患者を対象とした第1相試験と多発性骨髄腫の第1相試験も完了している。

コンパッショネート使用制度の下、イスラエルの第一線の病院でCOVID-19患者 (WHO順序尺度による分類) の治療にオパガニブが使用された。重症COVID-19患者を対象とするオパガニブ治療データはすでに公表されている。2治療成績の解析より、同病院の対症例対照群と後ろ向きに比較して、コンパッショネート使用によるオパガニブ治療では臨床転帰と炎症マーカーのいずれでも高い効果が認められた。オパガニブ治療群の全患者は、人工呼吸器を使用せずに退院した一方、対症例対照群の33%は人工呼吸器が必要であった。高流量鼻カニューラが不要になる平均期間については、オパガニブ治療群では10日まで短縮された一方、対症例対照群では15日であった。

オパガニブの開発に際しては、NCI、BARDA、米国国防総省、FDA希少疾病用医薬品開発局など、米国の連邦政府機関と州政府機関からの補助金と契約を通じて、アポジー･バイオテクノロジーに支援が提供されてきた。

現在実施中のオパガニブ治験は、 www.ClinicalTrials.gov に登録されている。これは米国国立衛生研究所のウェブベースサービスで、公的および私的に支援を受ける臨床試験に関する情報へ公開アクセスを提供している。

RHB-107 (ウパモスタット) について

RHB-107は特許取得済みでファーストインクラスの経口投与薬で、複数のセリンプロテアーゼを強力に阻害し、抗ウイルスおよび組織保護効果を示す。抗ウイルス活性と組織保護活性を併せ持つため、COVID-19感染治療の強力な候補薬として評価されている。さらに、RHB-107はがん、炎症性肺疾患および消化管疾患に効果が期待されており、複数の第1相試験と2つの第2相試験が現在実施中で、300人以上の患者で臨床的安全性プロフィールが認められている。レッドヒルは、ドイツのハイデルベルグ製薬 (Heidelberg Pharmaceuticals、前WILEX AG) より、全症例に対して世界的にRHB-107の占有権を獲得している (ただし、中国、香港、台湾、マカオを除く)。

レッドヒル･バイオファーマについて

レッドヒル･バイオファーマ (RedHill Biopharma Ltd.) (Nasdaq: RDHL ) は、特殊バイオ製薬会社で、主に消化管疾患を重点領域としている。レッドヒルは、成人用オピオイド誘発性便秘薬のMovantik® 5、成人用ヘリコバクターピロリ菌 (H. Pylori) 感染治療薬のTalicia® 6、成人用旅行者下痢症治療薬のAemcolo®7などの消化管疾患薬を販売促進している。レッドヒルの主な臨床後期開発プログラムには以下がある。(i) RHB-204: 肺非結核性抗酸菌症 (NTM) 感染を対象に極めて重要な第3相試験を計画

(ii) オパガニブ (Yeliva®): 複数の症例を対象とするファーストインクラスのSK2選択阻害剤で、COVID-19の第2/第3相プログラム、前立腺がんと胆管がんの第2相試験を実施中

(iii) RHB-104: 初のクローン病第3相試験で良好な結果

(iv) RHB-102 (Bekinda®): 急性胃腸カタルと胃炎の第3相試験、ならびにIBS-Dの第2相試験で良好な結果

(v) RHB-107: がんおよび炎症性消化管疾患を対象としたファーストインクラスのセリンプロテアーゼ阻害剤の第2相試験を実施中。COVID-19についても評価中

(vi) RHB-106: カプセル型腸内前処理。詳細については、 www.redhillbio.com を閲覧されたい。

オパガニブとRHB-107の臨床前試験結果は予備的なもので、独立した初期解析の後、独立系第三者より同社に提供された。今後、データをさらに審査、解析して、必要に応じて実験による裏付けが必要となる。このような審査と解析の結果として、このリリースで開示された結果とは一致しない所見が示され、今後の臨床前または臨床試験で再現されない可能性がある。 そのため、投資家はこのリリースに記載される結果をSARS-CoV-2に対するオパガニブの抗ウイルス効果、ならびにSARS-CoV-2治療にオパガニブが有効であることの決定的証拠として信頼してはならない。

注釈: このプレスリリースは、便宜目的で提供されるもので、同社が英語で発表した公式のプレスリリースの翻訳版である。

