HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) (the “Fund”) announced today a quarterly distribution of $0.09 per share for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2020. This distribution is payable to common stockholders on September 30, 2020 (as outlined in the table below).



The Fund expects the next distribution to be declared and paid in December 2020. Payment of future distributions is subject to the Board of Directors’ approval, as well as meeting the covenants of the Fund’s debt agreements and terms of its preferred stock.

Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Distribution

Amount Return of Capital

Estimate (1) 9/21/20 9/22/20 9/30/20 $0.09 0%

(1) The return of capital estimate is based on the Fund’s anticipated earnings and profits for fiscal 2020. The final determination of the tax character of distributions will be made in early 2021 and may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. KMF’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions to its stockholders by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of: (a) Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), (b) Midstream Companies, (c) Other MLPs and (d) Other Energy Companies. KMF anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in Midstream MLPs and Midstream Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s quarterly reports for a description of these investment categories and for the meaning of capitalized terms.

The Fund pays cash distributions to common stockholders at a rate that may be adjusted from time to time. The amount of distributions is not guaranteed and may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio holdings and market conditions.

