New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motion Controller Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961051/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.Multi Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Motion Controller market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Motion Controller market in the U.S. is estimated at US$523.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.91% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$486.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$486.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961051/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motion Controller Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
( in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Motion Controller by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi Axis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Multi Axis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi Axis by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Axis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Single Axis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Axis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for PLC-based motion
controller by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for PLC-based motion controller
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for PLC-based motion
controller by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Stand-alone
motion controller by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Stand-alone motion
controller by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Stand-alone motion
controller by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for PC-based motion
controller by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for PC-based motion controller
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for PC-based motion
controller by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor and
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Semiconductor and
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor and
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Food and
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Food and Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Food and Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Motion Controller Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by Axis Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Axis and
Single Axis for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone
motion controller and PC-based motion controller - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Motion Controller by Product
Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion
controller and PC-based motion controller Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion controller and
PC-based motion controller for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare
& Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Motion Controller by End-Use
Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and Beverages and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Axis Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Axis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Axis
and Single Axis for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Product Type - PLC-based motion controller,
Stand-alone motion controller and PC-based motion controller -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Motion Controller by
Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion
controller and PC-based motion controller Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion controller and
PC-based motion controller for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Food and Beverages and Other End-Use Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and Beverages and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by Axis Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Axis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Axis
and Single Axis for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone
motion controller and PC-based motion controller - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Motion Controller by
Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion
controller and PC-based motion controller Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion controller and
PC-based motion controller for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare
& Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and Beverages and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by Axis Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Axis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Axis
and Single Axis for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone
motion controller and PC-based motion controller - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 68: China Historic Review for Motion Controller by
Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion
controller and PC-based motion controller Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion controller and
PC-based motion controller for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare
& Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: China Historic Review for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and Beverages and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Motion Controller Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Motion Controller by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Axis Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Axis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Axis
and Single Axis for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Product Type - PLC-based motion controller,
Stand-alone motion controller and PC-based motion controller -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Motion Controller by
Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion
controller and PC-based motion controller Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion controller and
PC-based motion controller for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Food and Beverages and Other End-Use Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and Beverages and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Axis Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Axis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Axis
and Single Axis for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Product Type - PLC-based motion controller,
Stand-alone motion controller and PC-based motion controller -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: France Historic Review for Motion Controller by
Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion
controller and PC-based motion controller Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion controller and
PC-based motion controller for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Food and Beverages and Other End-Use Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 92: France Historic Review for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and Beverages and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Axis Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Axis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Axis
and Single Axis for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Product Type - PLC-based motion controller,
Stand-alone motion controller and PC-based motion controller -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Motion Controller by
Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion
controller and PC-based motion controller Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion controller and
PC-based motion controller for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Food and Beverages and Other End-Use Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and Beverages and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Axis Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Axis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Axis
and Single Axis for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Product Type - PLC-based motion controller,
Stand-alone motion controller and PC-based motion controller -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Motion Controller by
Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion
controller and PC-based motion controller Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion controller and
PC-based motion controller for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive,
Food and Beverages and Other End-Use Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and Beverages and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by Axis Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Axis and
Single Axis for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone
motion controller and PC-based motion controller - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Motion Controller by Product
Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion
controller and PC-based motion controller Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion controller and
PC-based motion controller for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Motion Controller
by End-Use Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare
& Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Motion Controller by End-Use
Industry - Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and
Beverages and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food and Beverages and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Axis Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Motion Controller by Axis
Type - Multi Axis and Single Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Motion Controller by
Axis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Axis
and Single Axis for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Motion
Controller by Product Type - PLC-based motion controller,
Stand-alone motion controller and PC-based motion controller -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Motion Controller by
Product Type - PLC-based motion controller, Stand-alone motion
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961051/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: