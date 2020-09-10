TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarillo Gold Corporation (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) has recently achieved several key milestones toward developing its flagship Posse Gold Project into Brazil’s next gold mine.
Mike Mutchler, President and Chief Executive Officer, will review those achievements during his presentation at the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 4.30 p.m. ET. His presentation will be webcast live via the follow link:
https://wsw.com/webcast/preciousmetals/agc.v/3163568.
Mutchler will report on:
About Amarillo
Amarillo Gold Corporation is advancing two gold projects in Brazil. Both are in mining-friendly states and have excellent nearby infrastructure. The development stage Posse Gold Project on its Mara Rosa Property in Goiás State has received the main permit that provides social and environmental permission for mining. Work is underway on receiving the installation permit. The exploration stage Lavras do Sul Project in Rio Grande do Sul State has more than 22 prospects centered on historic gold workings.
Amarillo Gold Corporation trades on the TSXV under the symbol AGC, and on the OTCQB under the symbol AGCBF.
