New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Railway Traction Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961118/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Direct Current (D.C.) Traction Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$16.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Railway Traction Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Synchronous Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction Motors) Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Synchronous Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction Motors) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Alstom SA

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Bombardier, Inc.

Hyundai Rotem Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Saini Group

Siemens AG

Sulzer Ltd.

VEM GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961118/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Railway Traction Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Railway Traction Motors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Railway Traction Motors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Direct Current (D.C.) Traction Motors (Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Direct Current (D.C.) Traction Motors (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Direct Current (D.C.) Traction Motors (Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction Motors (Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction Motors (Type)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction Motors (Type)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Synchronous Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction

Motors) (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Synchronous Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction

Motors) (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Synchronous Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction

Motors) (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Diesel Locomotives (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Diesel Locomotives (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Diesel Locomotives (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) (Application)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Electric Locomotives (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Electric Locomotives (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Electric Locomotives (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Diesel-electric Locomotives (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Diesel-electric Locomotives (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Diesel-electric Locomotives (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Railway Traction Motors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Railway Traction Motors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Railway Traction Motors Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Railway Traction Motors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Railway Traction Motors Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Railway Traction Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Railway Traction Motors Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Railway Traction Motors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Railway Traction Motors Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Railway Traction Motors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Railway Traction Motors Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Railway

Traction Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Railway Traction Motors Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Railway Traction Motors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Railway Traction Motors Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Railway Traction Motors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Railway Traction Motors in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Railway Traction Motors Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Railway Traction Motors Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Railway Traction Motors Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Railway Traction Motors Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Railway Traction Motors Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Railway Traction Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Railway Traction Motors Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Railway Traction Motors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Railway Traction Motors Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Railway Traction Motors Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Railway Traction Motors Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Railway Traction Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Railway Traction Motors Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Railway Traction Motors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Railway Traction Motors Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Railway Traction Motors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Railway Traction Motors Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Railway Traction Motors Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Railway Traction Motors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Railway Traction Motors Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Railway Traction Motors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Railway Traction Motors in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Railway Traction Motors Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Railway Traction Motors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Railway Traction Motors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Railway Traction Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Railway Traction Motors Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Railway Traction Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Railway Traction Motors Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Railway Traction Motors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Railway Traction Motors Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Railway Traction Motors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Railway Traction Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Railway Traction Motors Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Railway Traction Motors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Railway Traction Motors Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Railway Traction Motors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Railway Traction Motors Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Railway Traction Motors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Railway Traction Motors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Railway Traction Motors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Railway Traction Motors Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Railway Traction Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Railway Traction Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Railway Traction Motors Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Railway Traction Motors Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Railway Traction Motors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Railway Traction Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Railway Traction Motors Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Railway Traction Motors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Railway Traction Motors Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Railway Traction Motors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Railway Traction Motors Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Railway Traction Motors Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Railway Traction

Motors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Railway Traction Motors Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Railway Traction Motors Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Railway Traction Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Railway Traction Motors Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Railway Traction Motors Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Railway Traction Motors Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Railway Traction Motors Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Railway Traction Motors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Railway Traction Motors Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Railway Traction Motors Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Railway Traction Motors in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Railway Traction Motors Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Railway Traction Motors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Railway Traction Motors Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Railway Traction Motors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Railway Traction Motors Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Railway Traction Motors Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Railway Traction Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Railway Traction Motors Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Railway Traction Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Railway Traction Motors Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Railway Traction Motors Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Railway Traction Motors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Railway Traction Motors Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Railway Traction Motors Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Railway Traction Motors Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Railway Traction Motors Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Railway Traction Motors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Railway Traction Motors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Railway Traction Motors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Railway Traction Motors Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Railway Traction Motors Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 172: The Middle East Railway Traction Motors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Railway Traction Motors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Railway Traction Motors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Railway Traction Motors Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Railway

Traction Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Railway Traction Motors Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Railway Traction Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Railway Traction Motors Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Railway Traction Motors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Railway Traction Motors Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Railway Traction Motors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Railway Traction Motors Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Railway Traction Motors Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Railway Traction Motors in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Railway Traction Motors Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Railway Traction Motors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Railway Traction Motors

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Railway Traction Motors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Railway Traction Motors

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Railway Traction Motors Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Railway Traction Motors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Railway Traction Motors Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Railway Traction Motors Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Railway Traction Motors Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Railway Traction Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Railway Traction Motors Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Railway Traction Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Railway Traction Motors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Railway Traction Motors Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Railway Traction Motors Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961118/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001