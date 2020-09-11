New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961103/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$538.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PCR Tubes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$217.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PCR Microplates segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$111.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
PCR Caps/Lids Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR
In the global PCR Caps/Lids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$65.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$75.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$74.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961103/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PCR Tubes (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: PCR Tubes (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PCR Tubes (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: PCR Microplates (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: PCR Microplates (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: PCR Microplates (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: PCR Caps/Lids (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: PCR Caps/Lids (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: PCR Caps/Lids (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Research and Academic Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Research and Academic Institutes (End-Use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Research and Academic Institutes (End-Use)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Clinical Diagnostic Labs and Hospitals (End-Use)
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Clinical Diagnostic Labs and Hospitals (End-Use)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Clinical Diagnostic Labs and Hospitals (End-Use)
Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 22: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 24: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in the
United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 33: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 36: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 38: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Review
in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 56: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 59: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Review
in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 87: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 89: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 98: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 101: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 119: Indian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 120: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 122: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 126: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polymerase Chain
Reaction Consumables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 146: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 149: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in Rest
of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 174: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 185: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 188: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Polymerase Chain Reaction
Consumables Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 207: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 209: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market in
Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 210: African Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 213: Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961103/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: