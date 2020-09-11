New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyester Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961101/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$135.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hollow segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Polyester Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 303-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyester Fiber Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyester Fibers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Polyester Fibers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polyester Fibers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Solid (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Solid (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Solid (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hollow (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hollow (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Hollow (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Nonwoven Fabrics (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Nonwoven Fabrics (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Nonwoven Fabrics (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Apparel (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Apparel (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Apparel (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Home Textiles (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Home Textiles (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Home Textiles (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyester Fiber Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Polyester Fibers Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Polyester Fibers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Polyester Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Polyester Fibers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Polyester Fibers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Polyester Fibers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Polyester Fibers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Polyester Fibers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Polyester Fibers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyester
Fibers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Polyester Fibers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Polyester Fibers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Polyester Fibers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Polyester Fibers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Polyester Fibers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Polyester Fibers in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Polyester Fibers Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyester Fiber Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Polyester Fibers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Polyester Fibers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Polyester Fibers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Polyester Fibers Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Polyester Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Polyester Fibers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Polyester Fibers Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Polyester Fibers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Polyester Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Polyester Fibers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Polyester Fibers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Polyester Fibers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Polyester Fibers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Polyester Fibers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Polyester Fibers Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Polyester Fibers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Polyester Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Polyester Fibers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Polyester Fibers in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Polyester Fibers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Polyester Fibers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Polyester Fibers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyester Fibers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Polyester Fibers Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Polyester Fibers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Polyester Fibers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Polyester Fibers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Polyester Fibers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Polyester Fibers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Polyester Fibers Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Polyester Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Polyester Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Polyester Fibers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Polyester Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Polyester Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Polyester Fibers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Polyester Fibers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Polyester Fibers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Polyester Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Polyester Fibers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Polyester Fibers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Polyester Fibers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Polyester Fibers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Polyester Fibers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Polyester Fibers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Polyester Fibers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Polyester Fibers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Polyester Fibers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Polyester Fibers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Polyester Fibers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Polyester Fibers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Polyester Fibers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Polyester Fibers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Polyester Fibers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyester Fibers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Polyester Fibers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyester Fibers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Polyester Fibers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Polyester Fibers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Polyester Fibers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Polyester Fibers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Polyester Fibers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Polyester Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Polyester Fibers Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Polyester Fibers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Polyester Fibers Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Polyester Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Polyester Fibers Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Polyester Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Polyester Fibers Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Polyester Fibers Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Polyester Fibers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Polyester Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Polyester Fibers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Polyester Fibers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Polyester Fibers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Polyester Fibers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Polyester Fibers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Polyester Fibers Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Polyester Fibers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 158: Polyester Fibers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Polyester Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Polyester Fibers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Polyester Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Polyester Fibers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Polyester Fibers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Polyester Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Polyester Fibers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Polyester Fibers Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Polyester Fibers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Polyester Fibers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Polyester Fibers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Polyester Fibers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Polyester Fibers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Polyester Fibers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyester
Fibers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Polyester Fibers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Polyester Fibers Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Polyester Fibers Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Polyester Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Polyester Fibers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Polyester Fibers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Polyester Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Polyester Fibers Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyester Fibers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Polyester Fibers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Polyester Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Polyester Fibers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Polyester Fibers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Polyester Fibers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Polyester Fibers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Polyester Fibers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Polyester Fibers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Polyester Fibers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Polyester Fibers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Polyester Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Polyester Fibers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Polyester Fibers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Polyester Fibers Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Polyester Fibers Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Polyester Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Polyester Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Polyester Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 66
