3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$135.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hollow segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Polyester Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 303-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd

GreenFiber International S.A. (Romania)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Kayavlon Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Markische Faser GmbH

Nirmal Fibres (P) Ltd.

Polyfibre Industries Pvt Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Sarla Performance Fibers Limited

Shree Renga Polymers

SILON Sro

Stein Fibers Ltd.

Swicofil AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

William Barnet & Son, LLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyester Fiber Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 66

