New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Bags and Sacks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961096/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027. Non
Biodegradable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biodegradable segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The Plastic Bags and Sacks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 383-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961096/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plastic Bags and Sacks Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plastic Bags and Sacks Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Plastic Bags and Sacks Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Non- Biodegradable (Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Non- Biodegradable (Material) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Non- Biodegradable (Material) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Biodegradable (Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Biodegradable (Material) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Biodegradable (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: T Shirt bags (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: T Shirt bags (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: T Shirt bags (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Gusseted bags (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Gusseted bags (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Gusseted bags (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Lay Flat bags (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Lay Flat bags (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Lay Flat bags (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Trash bags (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Trash bags (Product) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Trash bags (Product) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Rubble Sacks (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Rubble Sacks (Product) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Rubble Sacks (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Woven Sacks and Others (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Woven Sacks and Others (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Woven Sacks and Others (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Retail & Consumer (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Retail & Consumer (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Retail & Consumer (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Industrial Sector (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Industrial Sector (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Industrial Sector (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 38: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Plastic Bags and Sacks Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 47: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Canadian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 56: Plastic Bags and Sacks Demand Patterns in Japan in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Plastic Bags and Sacks: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Bags and Sacks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Bags and Sacks Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 65: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Chinese Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Plastic Bags and Sacks Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Plastic Bags and Sacks in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Plastic Bags and Sacks Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Plastic Bags and Sacks Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 77: European Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 78: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Europe : Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: European Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 80: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Plastic Bags and Sacks Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Plastic Bags and Sacks Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Plastic Bags and Sacks Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: French Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Plastic Bags and Sacks Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: German Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 95: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: German Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Bags and Sacks Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 104: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Italian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Plastic Bags and Sacks in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 113: Plastic Bags and Sacks Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Bags and Sacks:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plastic Bags and Sacks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 122: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Spanish Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Spanish Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Russia in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 131: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Plastic Bags and Sacks Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Plastic Bags and Sacks Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 140: Rest of Europe Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 141: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 143: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Plastic Bags and Sacks Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Plastic Bags and Sacks Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Plastic Bags and Sacks Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Australian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 161: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 170: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Indian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Indian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 180: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 183: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 188: Plastic Bags and Sacks Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Bags and
Sacks: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Plastic Bags and Sacks in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 197: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 200: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Latin American Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Plastic Bags and Sacks Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Plastic Bags and Sacks in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Plastic Bags and Sacks Demand Potential in Argentina
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 209: Argentinean Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 210: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Argentina:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 212: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Plastic Bags and Sacks Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 215: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 217: Plastic Bags and Sacks Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Shift
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Plastic Bags and Sacks Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 226: Mexican Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 227: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 234: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Rest of Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 236: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 239: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Plastic Bags and Sacks Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 243: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 245: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 248: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Shares
in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: The Middle East Plastic Bags and Sacks Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 252: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Plastic Bags and Sacks Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 254: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 255: The Middle East Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 257: Plastic Bags and Sacks Demand Patterns in Iran in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 258: Iranian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Market for Plastic Bags and Sacks: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 260: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 261: Iranian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Bags and Sacks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 263: Iranian Plastic Bags and Sacks Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 264: Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961096/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: