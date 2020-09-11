LONDON, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snopix experienced a lot of things in his adventures many years ago. He thought that his story is worth telling and sharing with others. It is for this reason that he writes a novella titled “I'll Be Damned: Goa” (published by Xlibris UK). He had an adventure of a lifetime going to places like Athens, Greece, only to return to Amsterdam, or as he likes to call it, “the Dam,” where he spent most of the summer of 1976. He got back to Bournemouth for a few days in July that year, to visit family and friends. Then, in late August, he headed to Switzerland to take a break, only to get himself arrested and spend the next four weeks fighting for his freedom which he did managed to achieve.

After gaining his liberty from the Swiss, Snopix was now determined to make the most of his adventure by travelling farther than he had ever gone before: India and to be specific, in a state called Goa, situated about halfway down the west coast of the country. First, he traveled to Turkey, then Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, His journey took him through some of the most barren, inhospitable landscapes he had ever seen. It is the story of when, where and how he made the decision to try to express himself through the creative medium. It is a tale of sex drugs and adventure and not to be missed by anyone who enjoys the darker side and pleasures of life. And all of this has lead him on to the adventure of his lifetime, his creativity.

“The most positive thing that really did change my life forever was the original artwork I started to create when I was in the Dam, which has led me on to creating some amazing and beautiful pictures,” Snopix says. “I never would have had the courage to try before I went on this journey; I’m still creating those pictures today and plan to keep doing it until I’m incapable of lifting a brush, pen, mouse, or whatever way I’m working by then.”

“l can only think that even if it did end in an inglorious way, after such a tumultuous journey, which took me to places I never imagined travelling to, and meet people that still remain fond in my memory. I will always be rich in the memories captured in these words. They will always define my life in every way,” Snopix concludes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Ill-Be-Damned-Goa-SNOPIX/dp/1664112278.

“I'll Be Damned: Goa”

By Snopix

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781664112278

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781664112261

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

London based creator Snopix started his creative journey when he was living in Amsterdam, Holland during the baking hot summer of 1976. Which has now turned into an over 40 year creative adventure leaving him rich in wonderful works of art. Through drawing, painting, photography, digital art and most recently his first venture into the written word with the novella "I'LL BE DAMMED," which is the story of that roller-coaster ride and life changing summer in 1976, when he first had the idea to try to express himself through the creative medium. It is a tale of such enormity for him it would explode his life forever, and is a must read for anyone who enjoys the darker side and pleasures of life! He also has three books of his digital art "DIGITALEYES", "SNOPADELIA" and "DESTINED" and "DIGITALEYE" a book of his digital photos.

