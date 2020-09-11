Astom to be included in CAC40 index

11 September 2020 –The Steering Committee of the Euronext Indices has decided yesterday to include Alstom in the list of the 40 stocks making up the French CAC40 index. This inclusion will be effective from Monday 21 September 2020.

Alstom welcomes this integration in the CAC40 index which results from the strong increase of its market capitalization1 since 2016. It validates the commitment of the Group towards a smart and sustainable mobility.

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people. Contacts Press:

1 From €5 billion at 31 December 2016 to €10.6 billion at 31 August 2020, ie +111% on the basis of the stock adjusted closing price

