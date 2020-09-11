AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that it published Confirmation of Intention to Float on Nasdaq Vilnius and London Stock Exchange.

For more information please see the attached ITF announcement.

