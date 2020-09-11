Dividend payment ex-date of AS “Grindeks”



AS “Grindeks” (GRD1R, ISIN code LV0000100659) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on September 16, 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is September 15, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to the dividends.

AS “Grindeks” will pay dividend 0.92 EUR per share on September 17, 2020. Dividends are going to be paid from the profit earned until 2017.12.31.

