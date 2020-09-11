New York, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paperboard Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961081/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027. Boxboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$105.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Containerboard segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Paperboard Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Badger Paperboard, Inc.

International Paper Co.

ITC Ltd.

Metsa Group

Mondi PLC

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Outlook Group LLC

Shandong Bohui Paper Co., Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

South African Pulp & Paper Industries Limited (Sappi Limited)

Southern Champion Tray, LP

Stora Enso Oyj

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

WestRock Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961081/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Paperboard Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Paperboard Packaging Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Paperboard Packaging Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Boxboard (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Boxboard (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Boxboard (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Containerboard (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Containerboard (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Containerboard (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Food & Beverage Packaging (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Food & Beverage Packaging (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Food & Beverage Packaging (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Non Durable Goods Packaging (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Non Durable Goods Packaging (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Non Durable Goods Packaging (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Durable Goods Packaging (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Durable Goods Packaging (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Durable Goods Packaging (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Medical Packaging (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Medical Packaging (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Medical Packaging (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Paperboard Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Paperboard Packaging Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Paperboard Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Paperboard Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Paperboard Packaging Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Paperboard Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 31: Canadian Paperboard Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Paperboard Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Paperboard Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Paperboard Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Paperboard Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Paperboard Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Paperboard Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Paperboard Packaging Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Paperboard Packaging Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Paperboard Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Paperboard Packaging Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Paperboard Packaging in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Paperboard Packaging Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Paperboard Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Paperboard Packaging Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Paperboard Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Paperboard Packaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Paperboard Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Paperboard Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Paperboard Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Paperboard Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Paperboard Packaging Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Paperboard Packaging Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Paperboard Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Paperboard Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Paperboard Packaging Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Paperboard Packaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Paperboard Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Paperboard Packaging Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Paperboard Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Paperboard Packaging Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Paperboard Packaging Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Paperboard Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Paperboard Packaging Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Paperboard Packaging in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Paperboard Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Paperboard Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Paperboard Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Paperboard Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Paperboard Packaging Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Paperboard Packaging Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Paperboard Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Spanish Paperboard Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Paperboard Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Paperboard Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Paperboard Packaging Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Paperboard Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Paperboard Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 92: Paperboard Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Paperboard Packaging Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Paperboard Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Paperboard Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Paperboard Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Paperboard Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Paperboard Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Paperboard Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Paperboard Packaging Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Paperboard Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Paperboard Packaging Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Paperboard Packaging Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Paperboard Packaging Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Paperboard Packaging Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 115: Indian Paperboard Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Paperboard Packaging Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Paperboard Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Paperboard Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Paperboard Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Paperboard Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Paperboard Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Paperboard

Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Paperboard Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Paperboard Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Paperboard Packaging Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Paperboard Packaging Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Paperboard Packaging Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Paperboard Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Paperboard Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Paperboard Packaging Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Paperboard Packaging in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Paperboard Packaging Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 140: Paperboard Packaging Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Paperboard Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Paperboard Packaging Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Paperboard Packaging Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Paperboard Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Paperboard Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Paperboard Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Paperboard Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Paperboard Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Paperboard Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Paperboard Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Paperboard Packaging Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Paperboard Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Paperboard Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Paperboard Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Paperboard Packaging Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Paperboard Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Paperboard Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Paperboard Packaging Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Paperboard Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Paperboard Packaging Historic Market

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Paperboard Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Paperboard Packaging Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Paperboard Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Paperboard Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Paperboard Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Paperboard Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Paperboard Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Paperboard Packaging Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 179: Paperboard Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Paperboard Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Paperboard Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Paperboard Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Paperboard Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Paperboard Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Paperboard Packaging Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Paperboard Packaging in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Paperboard Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Paperboard Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Paperboard Packaging Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Paperboard Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Paperboard Packaging Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Paperboard Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Paperboard Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Paperboard Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Paperboard Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Paperboard Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Paperboard Packaging Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Paperboard Packaging Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Paperboard Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Paperboard Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Paperboard Packaging Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001