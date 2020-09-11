Oxurion NV Business Update and First Half 2020 Financial Results to be announced on 17 September

Oxurion to Host Conference Call following the H1 Financial Results





Leuven, Belgium, 11 September 2020 – 08.15 A.M. CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies, with a focus on diabetic macular edema (DME), announces that the Company will issue its Business Update and First Half Financial Results on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 5.45 p.m. CET.

Following the announcement, Oxurion’s management will host a conference call in English on Thursday, September 17 at 6.30 p.m. CET to discuss the Business Update, its Financial Results and to provide an overview of the progress and potential of the Company’s emerging DME Franchise.

Oxurion’s First Half 2020 Conference Call & Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Time: 6.30 p.m. CET / 5.30 p.m. BST

Participant telephone numbers:

Brussels: +32 (0) 2 789 8603

Belgium Toll Free: 0800 746 68

Standard International Access: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

UK Toll Free: 0808 109 0700

USA Toll Free: 1 866 966 5335

Password: Oxurion

There will be a live listen-only webcast of the event, accessible from the Oxurion website.

https://www.oxurion.com/news-events

An on-demand version of the event will also be made available shortly after the event has finished.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation, standard of care therapies to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

Oxurion is building a leading global franchise in the treatment of DME, based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.

THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-149 with DME-patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.

THR-149 was developed in conjunction with Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC)

THR-687, is a pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, that is initially being developed as a potential new standard of care for all DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing it as a treatment for DME were announced in January 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial by mid-2021.

THR-687 is an optimized compound derived from a broader library of integrin inhibitors in-licensed from Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.

More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

