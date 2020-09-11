Noerresundby, Denmark, 11 September 2020

Announcement no. 36/2020









RTX A/S expects to announce its financial reports and hold its Annual General Meeting on the following dates:

Annual report for 2019/20 24 November 2020

Annual General Meeting 28 January 2021

Interim report for Q1 2020/21 28 January 2021

Interim report for Q2 2020/21 27 April 2021

Interim report for Q3 2020/21 24 August 2021

Annual report for 2020/21 30 November 2021

RTX A/S’ Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 28 January 2021. Items to be included on the agenda must be submitted to the company by Wednesday 16 December 2020.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment