New York, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961076/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $789.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$789.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$786.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961076/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Portable (Modality) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Portable (Modality) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Portable (Modality) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Standalone (Modality) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Standalone (Modality) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Standalone (Modality) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Eye Research Institutes (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Eye Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Eye Research Institutes (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Ophthalmology Clinics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Ophthalmology Clinics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Ophthalmology Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in the United
States by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 27: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Canadian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Review by Modality in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Modality for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market by
Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020-2027
Table 50: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by Modality: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in France by
Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market by
Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Ophthalmic Ultrasound
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Modality for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 80: Spanish Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Review by Modality in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Russia by
Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020-2027
Table 92: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Modality: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 95: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 98: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Asia-Pacific
by Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 113: Indian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Review by Modality in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 115: Indian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 120: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ophthalmic
Ultrasound Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Modality for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Modality for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
by Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Ophthalmic Ultrasound
Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020-2027
Table 140: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Modality: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 143: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Brazil by
Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Modality:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
Latin America by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: The Middle East Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market by Modality in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Modality for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020-2027
Table 179: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Modality: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Modality for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
by Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ophthalmic Ultrasound
Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 192: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Modality: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 193: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Modality for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to
2027
Table 203: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market in Africa by
Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961076/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: