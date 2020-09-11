EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE SEPTEMBER 11, 2020, 10.00 AM. (EST/EEST)



The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has in its meeting on September 1, 2020 decided to convert the 375,387 Series A shares which were held by the Company to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 14,640,264 and the amount of Series B shares totals 9,469,156. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 24,109,420. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 302,274,436.

The conversions of shares were registered in the Trade Register on September 11, 2020. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on September 14, 2020.



EVLI BANK PLC

Juho Mikola

CFO





For additional information, please contact:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications & IR, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com





Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 12.9 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 71.8 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.3 percent (June 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.







