As a leader in industry-specific research, Vertical IQ presents a focused, actionable, and relevant platform of industry reports, local economic reports, curated news, and financial comparisons designed to educate, support, and enable sales and customer service professionals.



Chapter-driven Industry Reports examine industries from a funnel approach: general industry characteristics that focus down to finely detailed data points - and everything in-between.



Features of Vertical IQ's industry reports:

Industry overview provides a clear picture of the various functions, trends, risks, and future forecast for your industry.

Financial Insight dives into the financial make-up of the industry by exploring profit drivers, financial benchmarks, and working capital/cash flow intricacies exclusive to your industry.

Call Preparation enables you to take action with the information by providing quarterly insights, examples of call prep questions, and industry-specific term explanations.

The Local Economies section allows users to become an economic expert in 300+ metro areas and 3,100+ counties in minutes.



With Local Economies you can:

Focus your business development efforts by reviewing local market statistics related to the number of new businesses and the growth rates by industry.

Add value to business owners by teaching them about your local market's economic conditions related to real estate, job growth, employment, and more.

Share economic reports with your clients opening new locations in other geographies.

Strengthen written documents such as loan requests, business valuations, presentations, newsletter, and blogs by saving time getting accurate economic.

The News section provides relevant, specific, and engaging articles for each industry we cover. These articles are hand-selected by trained team members to enlighten, educated, and entertain Vertical IQ users.



Access to the platform is made even easier (and accessible on the go) with the Vertical IQ Mobile App. Access all your industry reports from your phone or tablet quickly and easily.



Ways customers utilize Vertical IQ's platform:

Gain a better understanding of an industry before a call

Educate clients about risks, trends, and industry statistics

Increase risk mitigation from a credit underwriting perspective

Enhance and customize your client presentations

Teach small business owners about financial statistics in their industry

Offer financial comparisons to small business owners

Assess competitive best practices helping your client's business

Provide clients/prospects intelligence on the industries to which they sell

Use industry intelligence to discover new niche markets to target

Help your clients find new markets into which they can expand

Enhance email communications by incorporating industry trends

Improve marketing content such as whitepapers, ebooks, and blogs

