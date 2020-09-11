Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Research Annual Subscription: 500 Industries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As a leader in industry-specific research, Vertical IQ presents a focused, actionable, and relevant platform of industry reports, local economic reports, curated news, and financial comparisons designed to educate, support, and enable sales and customer service professionals.
Chapter-driven Industry Reports examine industries from a funnel approach: general industry characteristics that focus down to finely detailed data points - and everything in-between.
Features of Vertical IQ's industry reports:
The Local Economies section allows users to become an economic expert in 300+ metro areas and 3,100+ counties in minutes.
With Local Economies you can:
The News section provides relevant, specific, and engaging articles for each industry we cover. These articles are hand-selected by trained team members to enlighten, educated, and entertain Vertical IQ users.
Access to the platform is made even easier (and accessible on the go) with the Vertical IQ Mobile App. Access all your industry reports from your phone or tablet quickly and easily.
Ways customers utilize Vertical IQ's platform:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz3xup
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
