Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle Poly-V Belt - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Vehicle Poly-V Belt estimated at US$14.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Commercial Vehicle Poly-V Belt market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ban. Do Designs, LLC

Colmant Cuvelier RPS

Continental AG

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Vehicle Poly-V Belt Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Commercial Vehicle Poly-V Belt Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Commercial Vehicle Poly-V Belt Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Commercial Vehicle Poly-V Belt Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7ej9c

