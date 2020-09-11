Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refinery Coking Units Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Coking Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coking unit capacity increased from 8,679 mbd in 2014 to 9,603 mbd in 2019 at an AAGR of 2.0 percent.



It is expected to increase from 9,603 mbd in 2019 to 10,605 mbd in 2024 at an AAGR of 2.0 percent. United States, China, India, Canada and Brazil and are the top five countries in the world accounted for 70.6 percent of total coking unit capacity in 2019.



Scope

Updated information related to all active, planned and announced coking units

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, coking unit status for all active, planned and announced coking unit refineries

Provides historical data from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for active and new-build coking units till 2024

Information on coking units capacities by refinery and country

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced coking units refineries across the world

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the coking units refinery industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of coking units capacity data

Assess your competitor's coking units refinery portfolio

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry

3.1. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, An Overview

3.1.1. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Key Data

3.1.2. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

3.1.3. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

3.2. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Planned and Announced Coking Units

3.2.1. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Top 10 Planned and AnnouncedCoking Units Details

3.2.2. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Annual New-Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Expansion, Planned and Announced Coking Units

3.2.3. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Coking Unit by Key Countries

3.3. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Region

3.3.1. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Total Capacity Additions by Region, 2020-2024

3.3.2. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Capacity Additions Through New Coking Unit by Region,2020-2024

3.3.3. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Capacity Additions Through Existing Coking Unit Expansionsby Region, 2020-2024

3.4. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Regional Comparisons

3.4.1. Global Refinery Coking Units Industry, Regional Comparison Based on Contribution to Global Coking Units Capacity



4. Africa Refinery Coking Units Industry

4.1. Africa Refinery Coking Units Industry, An Overview

4.1.1. Africa Refinery Coking Units Industry, Capacity by Country, 2014-2024

4.1.2. Africa Refinery Coking Units Industry, Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Country, 2014-2019

4.2. Africa Refinery Coking Units Industry, Planned and Announced Coking Unit, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country

4.2.1. Africa Refinery Coking Units Industry, Planned and Announced Coking Units Details

4.3. Africa Refinery Coking Units Industry, New Coking Units Capacityby Country

4.4. Refinery Coking Units Industry in Egypt

4.4.1. Refinery Coking Units Industry in Egypt, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.5. Refinery Coking Units Industry in Sudan

4.5.1. Refinery Coking Units Industry in Sudan, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024



5. Asia Refinery Coking Units Industry



6. Caribbean Refinery Coking Units Industry



7. Europe Refinery Coking Units Industry



8. Former Soviet Union Refinery Coking Units Industry



9. Middle East Refinery Coking Units Industry



10. North America Refinery Coking Units Industry



11. South America Refinery Coking Units Industry



12. Appendix



