With the increased threat of COVID-19 and world-wide lockdowns in effect, the contract research organization (CROs) market is seeing interruptions in ongoing clinical trials and delays of new trials.



This research service will help participants plan their production pipeline and be well prepared to tackle the dynamic market situation and the post-COVID-19 impact. This short report covers the Global Contract Research Organization Market (CRO) insights, with forecast for the total CRO market, including drug discovery and preclinical markets, with 2019 as the base year and 2020-2024 as the forecast period. Market revenue is measured in US dollars.



It presents an overview and analysis of the global clinical trials and research outsourcing (CRO) market. It provides global, post-pandemic revenue forecasts for CROs. Further, qualitative information will be provided on support services, such as central laboratory services, bioanalytics, and data management. The report identifies strong CRO opportunities, with the evolving digitized ecosystem of the clinical trials due to COVID-19. The two key market trends identified are the increased adoption of hybrid clinical trials and remote patient monitoring.

Research Highlights

Pre-/post-COVID-19 impact and growth trajectory of the CRO market

Future market outlook and underlying trends

Major growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment

Revised State of the CRO Market Due to the Pandemic

Key Forecast Criteria

Scope and Segmentation

Total Market Revenue Forecast

Total Market Revenue Forecast - Original and Revised Forecast Comparison

Drug Discovery and Preclinical CRO Revenue Forecast

Drug Discovery and Preclinical CRO Market - Post-COVID-19 Revenue Scenario

Clinical Segment Revenue Forecast

Distribution of Disrupted Trial Sites

COVID-19 Trials by Regions and Phases

Disrupted Trials - Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Peripheral Segments

Other Forecast Trends

Policy and Regulations

Global CRO Market Future Outlook

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Clinical Trials for Digital Therapeutics, 2019

Growth Opportunity 2: Clinical Trial IT Solutions for RPM and Telemedicine, 2019

Growth Opportunity 3: Logistical Solutions for Direct-to-Consumer Approach, 2019

Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Next Steps

