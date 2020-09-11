New York, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nail Care Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961053/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nail polishes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nail accessories and implements segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Nail Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.
Nail strengtheners Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR
In the global Nail strengtheners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$590.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$646.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nail Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nail Care Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Nail Care Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Nail Care Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Nail polishes (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Nail polishes (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Nail polishes (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Nail accessories and implements (Product Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Nail accessories and implements (Product Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Nail accessories and implements (Product Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Nail strengtheners (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Nail strengtheners (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Nail strengtheners (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Artificial nails and accessories (Product Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Artificial nails and accessories (Product Type)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 15: Artificial nails and accessories (Product Type)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Nail polish removers (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Nail polish removers (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Nail polish removers (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Online Channel (Distribution Channel) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Online Channel (Distribution Channel) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Online Channel (Distribution Channel) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Offline Retail Stores (Distribution Channel) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Offline Retail Stores (Distribution Channel) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Offline Retail Stores (Distribution Channel) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Nail Salons (Distribution Channel) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Nail Salons (Distribution Channel) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Nail Salons (Distribution Channel) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nail Care Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Nail Care Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Nail Care Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Nail Care Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Nail Care Market in the United States by Distribution
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Nail Care Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Nail Care Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Nail Care Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Nail Care Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Nail Care: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Nail Care Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Nail Care Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for Nail Care: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Nail Care Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Nail Care Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Nail Care Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Nail Care Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Nail Care Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Nail Care Market by Distribution Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nail Care Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Nail Care Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Nail Care Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Nail Care Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Nail Care Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 59: Nail Care Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Nail Care Market in France by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Nail Care Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Nail Care Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Nail Care Market in France by Distribution Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Nail Care Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Nail Care Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Nail Care Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Nail Care Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Nail Care Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Nail Care Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Nail Care Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Nail Care Market by Distribution Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Nail Care: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Nail Care Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Nail Care Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Nail Care: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Nail Care Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Nail Care Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Nail Care Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Nail Care Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Nail Care Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Nail Care Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Nail Care Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Nail Care Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Nail Care Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Nail Care Market in Russia by Distribution Channel:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Nail Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Nail Care Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Nail Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 101: Nail Care Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Nail Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Nail Care Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Nail Care Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Nail Care Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Nail Care Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Nail Care Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Nail Care Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Nail Care Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Nail Care Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Nail Care Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Nail Care Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Nail Care Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Nail Care Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Nail Care Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Nail Care Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Nail Care Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Nail Care Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Nail Care Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 129: Nail Care Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nail Care: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Nail Care Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nail Care Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nail Care: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Nail Care Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nail Care Market Share Analysis
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Nail Care Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Nail Care Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Nail Care Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Nail Care Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Nail Care Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Nail Care Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Nail Care Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Nail Care Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 149: Nail Care Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Nail Care Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Nail Care Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Nail Care Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Nail Care Market in Brazil by Distribution Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Nail Care Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Nail Care Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Nail Care Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Nail Care Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Nail Care Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Nail Care Market in Rest of Latin America by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Nail Care Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Nail Care Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Nail Care Market in Rest of Latin America by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Nail Care Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Nail Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Nail Care Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Nail Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Nail Care Historic Market by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Nail Care Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East Nail Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Nail Care Historic Market by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Nail Care Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Nail Care: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Nail Care Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Nail Care Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Market for Nail Care: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Nail Care Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Nail Care Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Nail Care Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Nail Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 188: Nail Care Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Nail Care Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Nail Care Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Nail Care Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Nail Care Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Nail Care Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Nail Care Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Nail Care Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Nail Care Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Nail Care Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Nail Care Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 201: Nail Care Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Nail Care Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Nail Care Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Nail Care Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Nail Care Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Nail Care Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Nail Care Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Nail Care Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Nail Care Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Nail Care Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Nail Care Market in Africa by Distribution Channel:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Nail Care Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Formats available: