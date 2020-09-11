Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Hazelnut Imports in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major sources of China's imported hazelnuts are the United States and Turkey. From April 2, 2018, China imposed a 15% tariff on hazelnuts produced in the United States, which impacted American hazelnuts exports to China According to the analyst, the most imported hazelnuts came through Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Zhejiang Customs in China.



China's imports of unshelled hazelnuts increased significantly, from 947.50 tons in 2017 to 16,954 tons in 2019, while the import volume and import value of shelled hazelnut in China decreased slightly from 2017 to 2019.



According to this report, the quality of hazelnuts produced in China is generally poor and the yield is low. Therefore, hazelnuts consumed in China still rely on imports. According to conservative estimates, the annual consumption of hazelnuts in China is more than 100 kilotons, while the annual output is only about 10 kilotons.

Between 2017 to 2019, China's hazelnut imports increased significantly, with the import volume increasing from 3,997 tons to 19,948 tons, and the import volume increased from 29.04 million US dollars to 69.34 million US dollars. In 2020, the total import value from January to June was only 16.99 million US dollars. And the overall import price of hazelnuts has generally declined.

Readers will obtain the following information through this report:

Economic Environment of Hazelnuts Industry in China

Policies for Imported Hazelnuts in China

Analysis of Supply and Demand of Hazelnuts in China

Analysis of Imported Hazelnuts in China

Analysis of Major Sources of Hazelnuts in China

Price Trends for Imported Hazelnuts in China

China's import of hazelnuts into customs

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Development Environment of China's Hazelnut imports

1.1 China's Consumption Environment

1.2 Policy Environment for Hazelnut Imports



2 China's Hazelnut Imports from 2017 to 2020

2.1 Classification of Hazelnuts by China Customs

2.2 Total Import Volume and Value

2.3 Import Volume and Value of Subdivided Products

2.3.1 Hazelnuts in Shell

2.3.2 Hazelnuts without Shell

2.4 Average Import Price



3 China's Major Hazelnut Import Companies

3.1 Zhongdi

3.2 Tianchen Shangpin



4 China's Major Hazelnut Import Source Countries 2017-2020

4.1 China's main hazelnut import source countries 2017

4.1.1 Hazelnuts in Shell

4.1.2 Hazelnuts without Shell

4.2 China's main hazelnut import source countries in 2018

4.3 2019 China's main hazelnut import source countries

4.4 China's main hazelnut import source countries in 2020



5 Imported Volume and Value of Hazelnuts by Provincial-level Customs in China, 2017-2020

5.1 Imported Volume and Value of Hazelnuts by Provincial-level Customs in China 2017

5.1.1 Hazelnuts in Shell

5.1.2 Hazelnuts without Shell

5.2 Imported Volume and Value of Hazelnuts by Provincial-level Customs in China 2018

5.3 Imported Volume and Value of Hazelnuts by Provincial-level Customs in China 2019

5.4 China Imported Hazelnuts Entry Customs in 2020

Companies Mentioned

Tianchen Shangpin

Zhongdi

