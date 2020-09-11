Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application (Enhanced Oil Recovery, Stimulation, Cementing, Completion Production, Drilling, Others), by Oilfield Type (Onshore, Offshore), by Type, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Oilfield Chemicals Market is estimated to stand at around $ 710 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at around 10% to reach $ 1.1 billion by 2025.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabian Oilfield Chemicals Market include Baker Hughes, M-I SWACO, ChampionX Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, AUBIN Group, Clariant Altamimi Company Limited, REDA Oilfield, BASF SE, CECA Arkema, among others.



Anticipated growth in the market is driven by the growing demand for oil & gas across the globe and increasing investments in offshore exploration and production activities in Saudi Arabia, which makes the country the largest market for oilfield chemicals in the Middle East region.



The market is likely to witness healthy growth in the coming years as the country aggressively expands oil and gas exploration activities to establish oil-market supremacy over the United States, Iran and Russia. In April 2020, SABIC announced plans to boost production to 12.3 million barrels a day with increase of 2.5% from maximum sustained capacity.



The Saudi Arabian Oilfield Chemicals Market is segmented based on type, application, oilfield type, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into Special Oil Field Chemicals and Commodity Oil Field Chemicals, with the former category hold majority of the market share in 2019.



Based on application, the market can be segmented into Enhanced Oil Recovery, Stimulation, Cementing, Completion Production, Drilling, and Others. The Drilling application segment is expected to continue holding the largest share during the forecast period because of increase in E&P activities and investments in Saudi Arabia.



Regionally, the Saudi Arabian Oilfield Chemicals Market has been segmented into Eastern region, Central region and Rest of the Saudi Arabia, Eastern region is expected to hold the lion's share throughout the forecast period owing to the large oil field reserves in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Oilfield Chemicals Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Saudi Arabia Oilfield Chemicals Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application (Enhanced Oil Recovery, Stimulation, Cementing, Completion Production, Drilling, Others)

5.2.2. By Oil Field Type (Onshore & Offshore)

5.2.3. By Type (Commodity Oil Field Chemicals, Special Oil Field Chemicals)

5.2.4. By Region (Eastern Region, Central Region, Rest of Saudi Arabia)

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Saudi Arabia Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Oil Field Type

6.2.2. By Type

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company



7. Saudi Arabia Stimulation Chemicals Market Outlook



8. Saudi Arabia Cementing Chemicals Market Outlook



9. Saudi Arabia Completion Production Chemicals Market Outlook



10. Saudi Arabia Drilling Chemicals Market Outlook



11. Saudi Arabia Others Chemicals Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

12.3. Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Raw Material Availability & Pricing, Geopolitical Conditions)



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



16. Import-Export Analysis



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Baker Hughes Inc.

17.2. ChampionX Corporation

17.3. The Dow Chemical Company

17.4. AUBIN Group

17.5. Arabian Minerals and Chemical Company

17.6. Clariant AG

17.7. Halliburton Company

17.8. REDA Oilfield

17.9. AkzoNobel Inc.

17.10. CECA Arkema

17.11. BASF SE



18. Strategic Recommendations



