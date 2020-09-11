New York, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motion Controller Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961051/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.Multi Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Motion Controller market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Motion Controller market in the U.S. is estimated at US$523.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.91% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$486.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$486.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







