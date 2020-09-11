Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Textile Market - By Active Agents, By Finishing Techniques, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Antimicrobial Textile market value was estimated at 9.5 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to hit 12.8 (USD Billion) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of nearly 5.4% during the period from 2019 to 2025.



Key players profiled in the report include LifeThreads LLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Unitika Ltd., Trevira GmbH, Herculite Inc., Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc., Milliken & Co., PurThreads Technologies Inc., Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd., and Sinterama.



Introduction



Bacteria develops new cell mechanisms and mutations in its DNA that supports & ensures its survival even in tough conditions. The changes also assist them in rapidly developing resistant traits against anti-biotic & metals and helps them in adapting to the climatic conditions through sharing of genes between its different species. Hence, to fight these microbes, the textile sector has developed antimicrobial clothes by adding bactericidal composites during the cloth production. Few of the antimicrobials agents used in textile finishing are biocides such as triclosan, N-halamines, metal nanoparticles, polyhexamethylene biguanide, polypyrrole, and quaternary ammonia composites.



Market Growth Dynamics



The insurgence of pandemic such as coronavirus is likely to generate huge demand for antimicrobial textiles over the coming years. Apart from this, the massive demand for personal protective equipment is predicted to drive the growth of antimicrobial textile market over the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the application of antimicrobial composites has increased drastically in the last few years. Its myriad application includes industrial fabrics exposed to awnings, tents, screens, upholstery in hospitals, underwear, hotel clothes, blankets, protective clothing, socks, bed sheets, sportswear, and transport fabrics. This, in turn, is likely to drive the growth of antimicrobial textile industry over the forthcoming years.



Furthermore, antimicrobial textiles also finds a spectrum of applications in home furnishing industry and food packaging sector. Moreover, many of the microbes that are involved in the textile contamination can result in pathogenic effects in human beings. Some of their species include E.coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, Klebsiella pneumonia, and Staphylococcus aureus and they cause infection in humans. This has led to escalating demand for antimicrobial agents in textiles sector in the recent times.



Moreover, the massive use of antimicrobial textiles in hospitals as medical equipment along with its usage as sports or underwear clothing for health & hygiene purpose is projected to enhance the product popularity. The market demand is also influenced by the large-scale utility of the antimicrobial textiles in the animal feed industry. Apparently, massive use of chitosan as a natural biopolymer and a naturally derived antimicrobial agent in textiles will boost the market trends.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Antimicrobial Textile Market, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

2.2. Antimicrobial Textile Market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Antimicrobial Textile Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Antimicrobial textiles finds a plethora of applications in home furnishing industry and food packaging sector

3.2.2. Massive use of antimicrobial textiles in hospitals as medical equipment and sportswear will enhance the product popularity

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market: company market share, 2018

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



Chapter 5. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market-Active Agents Analysis

5.1. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market overview: By Active Agents

5.2. Synthetic Organic Compounds

5.3. Bio-Based

5.4. Metal & Metallic Salts



Chapter 6. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market- Application Analysis

6.1. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market overview: By Application

6.2. Apparels

6.3. Commercial Textile

6.4. Medical Textile

6.5. Industrial Textile

6.6. Home Textile

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market- Fabric Analysis

7.1. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market overview: By Fabric

7.2. Cotton

7.3. Pulyamide

7.4. Pulyester



Chapter 8. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market- Finishing Techniques Analysis

8.1. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market overview: By Finishing Techniques

8.2. Exhaust

8.3. Pad-Dry-Cure

8.4. Spraying

8.5. Foam Finishing Method



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. LifeThreads LLC

9.2. Smith & Nephew PLC

9.3. Unitika Ltd.

9.4. Trevira GmbH

9.5. Herculite Inc.

9.6. Vestagen Protective technologies Inc.

9.7. Milliken & Co.

9.7.5. Recent Development

9.8. PurThreads technologies Inc.

9.9. Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd.

9.10. Sinterama

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nqth

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900