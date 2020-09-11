Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biophotonics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biophotonics market is expected to decline from $46.61 billion in 2019 to $41.21 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.58%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $55.13 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.18%.
High prices of biophotonic-based devices or instruments are anticipated to limit the growth of the biophotonics market. The price of biophotonics is comparatively higher than that of conventional instruments. They are considered as more complex attributing to the integration of biological units and the generation, manipulation, and detection of light units, thereby rising their price. This will negatively impact the biophotonics market growth.
The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is contributing to the growth of the biophotonics market. Optical engineering and imaging technologies are playing a vital role in the evolving field of minimally invasive surgeries by enabling to visualize the manipulation of tissue at remote internal sites. According to the 2018 plastic surgery statistics report published by The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the US reached 15.9 million in 2018, an increase of 2% over the previous year. Therefore, the surge in the number of minimally invasive surgeries annually worldwide is generating higher revenues for the biophotonics market.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider global biophotonics market, and compares it with other markets.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Product Technology: In-Vitro; In-Vivo
2) By Application: See-Through Imaging; Inside Imaging; Spectromolecular; Surface Imaging; Microscopy; Light Therapy; Biosensors; Others
3) By End Use: Diagnostics; Therapeutic; Tests; Others
Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA
Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
