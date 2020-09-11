Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scientific Research And Development Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global scientific research and development services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider scientific research and development services market, and compares it with other markets.
The global scientific research and development services market is expected to grow from $802.2 billion in 2019 to $814.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $1041.8 billion in 2023.
North America was the largest region in the global scientific research and development services market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global scientific research and development services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global scientific research and development services market.
4D printing has evolved from 3D printing with an additional feature of changing the geometrical shape and mechanical properties, with time being integrated as an additional fourth dimension. One of the major drawbacks of 3D printing is it can only take the shape in which it was originally made and is static and inanimate. Now with the latest development of 4D printing, objects can now be made with responsive materials with certain inherent properties that can change or transform in response to external stimuli. It has widespread applications in medical science such as tissue regeneration in biomedical field. For example, printed micro tissue from bio ink can undergo maturation via cellular coating to form functional tissue constructs such as engineered tissue constructs.
