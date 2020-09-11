Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scientific Research And Development Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global scientific research and development services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider scientific research and development services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The scientific research and development services market section of the report gives context. It compares the scientific research and development services market with other segments of the design, research, promotional and consulting services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, scientific research and development services indicators comparison.

The global scientific research and development services market is expected to grow from $802.2 billion in 2019 to $814.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $1041.8 billion in 2023.



North America was the largest region in the global scientific research and development services market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global scientific research and development services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global scientific research and development services market.



4D printing has evolved from 3D printing with an additional feature of changing the geometrical shape and mechanical properties, with time being integrated as an additional fourth dimension. One of the major drawbacks of 3D printing is it can only take the shape in which it was originally made and is static and inanimate. Now with the latest development of 4D printing, objects can now be made with responsive materials with certain inherent properties that can change or transform in response to external stimuli. It has widespread applications in medical science such as tissue regeneration in biomedical field. For example, printed micro tissue from bio ink can undergo maturation via cellular coating to form functional tissue constructs such as engineered tissue constructs.



Companies Mentioned



Battelle Memorial Institute

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLC

Los Alamos National Laboratory

