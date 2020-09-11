Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ride hailing market is expected to decline from $60.5 billion in 2019 and to $52.07 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.88%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, extending lockdown across countries and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $85.48 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 17.97%.



The ride hailing market covered in this report is segmented by vehicle type into two wheeler, three wheeler, four wheeler, others. It is also segmented by end-user into commercial, personal and by service type into e-hailing, car sharing, station based mobility, car rental.



Ride-hailing service providers need to follow several state and central laws for uninterrupted services. For instance, in U.S, driver-related regulations include requirements for background checks, driver's licenses, vehicle registrations, special licenses such as business licenses, and external vehicle displays. While, the company-related regulations include requirements for the number of ride-hailing vehicles operating in a metropolitan area, providing a list of drivers to the city, and sharing trip data with the city. In some countries, fingerprint-based background checks are mandatory. This is because of the reported incidents of sexual assault and violence. In February 2020, a report from the Union of Concerned Scientists shows that the average U.S. ride-hailing trip results in 69% more pollution than the transportation choices it displaces, based on federal vehicle efficiency statistics. The environmental concern has enforced certain regulations on pollution control. Therefore, more restrict regulations are coming into force and compliance with these government regulations may act as a restraining factor to the ride-hailing service market growth.



This report focuses on ride hailing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the ride hailing market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ride hailing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The ride hailing market section of the report gives context. It compares the ride hailing market with other segments of the ride hailing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ride hailing indicators comparison.



