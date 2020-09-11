New York, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbial Biosurfactants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961040/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rhamnolipids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sophorolipids segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Microbial Biosurfactants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL) Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR



In the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agae Technologies, LLC

Ecover UK Ltd

Saraya Co., Ltd.

Soliance SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961040/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microbial Biosurfactants Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microbial Biosurfactants Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Microbial Biosurfactants Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Rhamnolipids (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Rhamnolipids (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Rhamnolipids (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Sophorolipids (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Sophorolipids (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Sophorolipids (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL) (Product Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL) (Product Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL) (Product Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Household Detergents (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Household Detergents (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Household Detergents (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial & Institutional Cleaners (Application)

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Industrial & Institutional Cleaners (Application)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ by Region/Country for the

Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial & Institutional Cleaners (Application)

Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 22: Personal Care (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Personal Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Personal Care (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Oilfield Chemicals (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Oilfield Chemicals (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Oilfield Chemicals (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Agricultural Chemicals (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Agricultural Chemicals (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Agricultural Chemicals (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Microbial Biosurfactants Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 39: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 42: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Canadian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Microbial Biosurfactants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microbial

Biosurfactants in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Microbial Biosurfactants Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Microbial Biosurfactants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Microbial Biosurfactants in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Review in China in

US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Microbial Biosurfactants Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Microbial Biosurfactants Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Microbial Biosurfactants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Europe in US$ by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Microbial Biosurfactants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Microbial Biosurfactants Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Retrospect

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Microbial Biosurfactants in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Review in Italy in

US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Microbial Biosurfactants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microbial Biosurfactants in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Microbial Biosurfactants Market in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Microbial Biosurfactants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 93: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 94: Spanish Microbial Biosurfactants Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Microbial Biosurfactants Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 102: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Microbial Biosurfactants Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Microbial Biosurfactants Historic

Market Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Microbial Biosurfactants Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Microbial Biosurfactants Historic

Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Microbial Biosurfactants Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 126: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 127: Indian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Microbial Biosurfactants Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Microbial Biosurfactants Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microbial

Biosurfactants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Microbial Biosurfactants in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microbial Biosurfactants Market

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 143: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Latin America in

US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Microbial Biosurfactants Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Microbial Biosurfactants

in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Review in Latin

America in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Argentina in US$

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Microbial Biosurfactants Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Microbial Biosurfactants Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Microbial Biosurfactants Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Microbial Biosurfactants

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 170: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Microbial Biosurfactants

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Microbial Biosurfactants

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 174: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Microbial Biosurfactants Historic

Market by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 180: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Microbial Biosurfactants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microbial

Biosurfactants in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Microbial Biosurfactants Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Microbial Biosurfactants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Israel in US$ by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Microbial Biosurfactants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Microbial Biosurfactants Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microbial Biosurfactants in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Microbial Biosurfactants

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Microbial Biosurfactants

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Microbial Biosurfactants

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Microbial Biosurfactants Market

in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Microbial Biosurfactants Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Microbial Biosurfactants Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Microbial Biosurfactants Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Microbial Biosurfactants Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 219: Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001