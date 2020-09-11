Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Progress in Connected Car Development: Technologies, Markets, and Standardization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report addresses the current status of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), their structure, major applications, standardization and markets. The Intelligent Transportation Systems aim to improve the economy by reducing the number of road accidents, the amount of car air pollutions and making a smooth flow of the traffic.

The advances in the ITS are presently tied with the development of a connected car (CC) - a moving car that is wirelessly connected with surrounding cars and the infrastructure (as well as support connectivity inside of a car). Such a car opens a spectrum of new and exciting opportunities for automakers, service providers and users.

CC programs are now under development all around the globe. Though there are many technological choices to support CC communications, two technologies are leading at the present time. They are:

5.9 GHz DSRC

C-V2X

The report concentrates on those leaders; and analyzes their characteristics, parameters, marketing statistics, industries and the spectrum of applications. It also compares these technologies and their applicability to CC communications.

5.9 GHz DSRC technology is being tested and trialled in the U.S. for the last 20 years, and a rich collection of communications channels statistics has been gathered. This technology is now in the process of standardization by the U.S. DOT for CC communications. It has many attractions, such as the economies of scale based on the IEEE 802.11p standard, network simplicity and others. It also standardized and accepted in Europe. The report also addresses the current discussion in the industry and the FCC concerning opening the 5.9 GHz band for Wi-Fi communications and related consequences for safety applications.

Utilization LTE-A and its modifications for C-V2X communications attract users by longer reaches, higher speeds, the possibility of low latency (1-3 ms), and utilization of the cellular infrastructure in which CC communications will be only one of many use cases. The standard was finalized in Release 14 of the 3GPP, and the technology is lately under extensive testing and trialling. Two methods are being developed: a) D2D communications, and b) Broadcast communications. They are discussed in the report.

The report details specifics of 5.9 GHz DSRC and LTE-A for CC communications, their marketing aspects, and the related legislative work. It also concentrates on the benefits and limitations of each technology and surveys related industries.

At the present time, it is unclear which technology will prevail (or maybe both of them will be in use, countries-specific). Realizing this, the industry concentrated attention on design and production of electronics that can support both technologies in one package - this is the current main trend in CC communications chipsets manufacturing.

The report is intended for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the ITS development; and particular concerns with marketing and technological aspects of a connected car; and for specialists in communications technologies that support advances in connected cars programs.

For them, it will provide the following up-to-date information and results of the analysis:

ITS features, major goals, structure and market analysis

CC concept, applications, properties, specifics and market analysis

CC 5.9 GHz DSRC technology, standardization, protocols, industry and market analysis

C-V2X LTE-A technology, standardization process, specifics and current status

Comparison 5.9 GHz DSRC and C-V2X LTE-A technologies as they apply to CC communications

Analysis of the LTE technology: benefits, properties, industry and market

Survey of patents related to IEEE 802.11p and V2X



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. ITS: System in Actions

2.1 General

2.2 Composition

2.3 Key Technologies

2.4 ITS Standardization: In Progress

2.5 ITS Functionalities

2.6 ITS Market Statistics

3. Connected Car Specifics

3.1 General

3.2 Legislation

3.3 Properties and Requirements

3.4 Driving Forces

3.5 Major Use Cases

3.6 Market

4. 5.9 GHz DSRC

4.1 General

4.2 Industry Efforts - Cooperation

4.3 Place

4.4 Structure and Protocols

4.5 Components and Procedures

4.6 Major Applications

4.7 Spectrum - DSRC - International

4.8 Services

4.9 Summary: 5.9 GHz DSRC Characteristics

4.10 Benefits and Limitations - 5.9 GHz DSRC

4.11 Comparison

4.12 Market Segment

4.13 Industry

4.14 Governing and Solutions

5. Cellular Technologies and Connected Car

5.1 Two Groups

5.2 3GPP Activities

5.3 Industry

6. Comparison: DSRC-802.11p and C-V2X

6.1 General

6.2 Details

6.3 Trend

7. Connected Car - Groups and Alliances

7.1 Open Automotive Alliance

7.2 4G Venture Forum for Connected Cars

7.3 Apple - iOS in the Car

7.4 Connected Vehicle to Everything of Tomorrow Consortium (ConVeX)

7.5 WWW Consortium

7.6 GSMA Connected Car Forum

7.7 Car Connectivity Consortium

7.8 Towards 5G Partnership

7.9 5GAA

8. Conclusions

