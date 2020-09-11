Dallas, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Engineering Plastics Market by Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamides, Polycarbonates, Thermoplastic Polyesters, Polyacetals (POM), Fluoropolymers, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Others), by End-Use (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Packaging, Medical, Other) and by Region, Global Forecasts 2020 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

With increased market penetration, people began searching for ways of reducing the costs of plastics and seeking ways of growing the property range to enable plastics to reach new applications. The market is projected to reach nearly 127 billion by the end of 2025

There are numerous reasons why this material is so popular. In certain cases, the cost of materials is lower than that for products. With growing market penetration, people began looking for ways to reduce the costs of plastics and ways to broaden plastics to new applications. Engineering plastics have better thermal stability and are used in those applications which require high temperature.

Various drivers supporting the market growth includes Growing demand for engineering plastics for the improved products. Growing demand for polyamide in 3D printing as a feedstock, growing demand for plastics goods from developing countries, and High cost of quality of raw materials used in plastics manufacturing.

Type wise the market is divided into Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamides, Polycarbonates, Thermoplastic Polyesters, Polyacetals (POM), Fluoropolymers, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), and others. Similarly, in terms of end use the market is divided into Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Packaging, Medical, Others.

In terms of geography, the global engineering plastics is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Key players include, BASF, Covestro, Celanese Corporation, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering – Plastic Corporation, LG Chem, Solvay SA, Sabic

