Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the drone industry "Amazon Drone Delivery Gets FAA Approval For Commercial Test Flights"



Amazon has received approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will allow it to start testing its commercial drone delivery service. The FAA designated Amazon Prime as an air carrier which allows it to operate under the same guidelines as charter operators and small airlines. While the approval does not mean Amazon can immediately begin operating consumer drone deliveries across the US, it is an important step for the company in reaching that goal. Amazon intends to begin drone delivery trials but has not yet revealed where and when they will take place.



Other companies testing drone delivery services include Wing and United Parcel Service Inc (UPS). Wing has been conducting drone deliveries in Virginia for the past year with its partners Walgreens and FedEx Corp while UPS delivers medical supplies within a hospital campus in Raleigh North Carolina. Drone Express is testing beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights in Springfield Ohio. The company hopes to achieve FAA certification for its BVLOS technology by the end of the year.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Amazon Drone Delivery Gets FAA Approval For Commercial Test Flights"



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900