Dallas, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Beer Processing Market By Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Microbrewery, Brew Pubs, and Others), Beer Type (Ale & Stout, Lager, Specialty Beer, and Low Alcohol Beer), and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Beer Processing market size is projected to reach over USD 400 billion by 2025. Beer Processing is brewing process for beer, which include milling, malting, lautering, conditioning, mashing, boiling, and fermenting. Beer is made from four ingredients including malted cereal grains, water, yeast, and hops that are blended with the additives such as fruits and herbs. The beer is fermented at different temperatures to obtain different categories of beer.

The growing trend across the pubs to develop their own craft beer pertaining to offer new taste to the consumers is stimulating the industry size. Furthermore, the beer intake witnessed significant demand owing to increasing disposable income along with the ongoing shift in consumer preferences toward beer in comparison to other alcoholic drinks. Moreover, ongoing innovation activities across the sector to improve the beer processing capabilities to enhance the efficiency of brewery machineries is complementing the industry outlook.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Beer Processing and different end user industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Beer Processing and glass market in market drivers, restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as important local vendors.

The global Beer Processing market has strong competition among the market players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

On the basis of beer type, the market is categorized into specialty beer, ale & stout, low alcohol beer, and lager. Lager consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period 2019 -2025. The growing demand for an acquired taste along with rising consumer base is expected to stimulate the industry landscape.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold significant share and is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. Shifting focus toward consumption of low alcohol beer along with the surging penetration of microbreweries and pubs in the region is driving the industry size. Furthermore, increasing youth population along with rising disposable income leading to the growing spending habit is escalating the business outlook.

The major players of the global Beer Processing market are Alfa Level, Anheuser-Busch, Heineken, United Breweries, China Resources Snow Breweries, Carlsberg A/S, Paul Mueller, GEA Group, and Krones, including others. As of 2018, the market moderately consolidated with the presence of established global and domestic players across the globe.

