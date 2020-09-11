SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced that it will share the latest clinical data on its AlloSure and AlloSeq cfDNA surveillance tools at the 28th International Congress of The Transplantation Society (TTS) scheduled to be held virtually from September 13th to September 16th, 2020. The company will host four industry symposia, showcase six posters, and sponsor the plenary sessions at TTS.
CareDx will host four virtual symposia on transplant care featuring the following speakers:
Sunday, September 13th, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
Monday, September 14th, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Monday, September 14th, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Additionally, there are six posters on CareDx offerings presented during TTS:
“It is critical to provide a continued education platform for the transplant community in this new virtual world. I am glad that CareDx is at the forefront of this endeavor through their leading participation at TTS, and look forward to some rewarding discussions and innovative talks during this virtual conference,” said Dr. Stanley Jordan, Medical Director, Kidney Transplant Program at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.
“We look forward to presenting significant data at TTS this year and are taking a very active role in this important congress,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “CareDx continues to bring innovation to transplant medicine for patients and their caregivers.”
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.
