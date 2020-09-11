SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced that it will share the latest clinical data on its AlloSure and AlloSeq cfDNA surveillance tools at the 28th International Congress of The Transplantation Society (TTS) scheduled to be held virtually from September 13th to September 16th, 2020. The company will host four industry symposia, showcase six posters, and sponsor the plenary sessions at TTS.



CareDx will host four virtual symposia on transplant care featuring the following speakers:

Sunday, September 13th, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT

Ashraf Dada, MD, King Faisal Hospital, Jeddah – AlloSeq dd-cfDNA and Risk Prediction in Kidney Transplantation

Stan Jordan, MD, Cedars Sinai – Clinical Utility of Non-invasive Molecular Biomarkers: Understanding Molecular Injury

Shiang-Cheng Kung, MD, UCSF – Clinical Utility of AlloSure

Monday, September 14th, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT

Jonathan Bromberg, MD, University of Maryland – AlloSure: A Guide to Understanding Molecular Injury in Transplant Allografts

Georg Bohmig, MD, Medical University of Vienna – AlloSeq dd-cfDNA: Donor-derived Cell-free DNA for Organ Injury Detection

Luciano Potena, MD, University of Bologna – dd-cfDNA as a Biomarker for Subclinical Acute Rejection in Heart Allograft Transplantation

Monday, September 14th, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT

Nicolae Leca, MD, University of Washington – Resolution by AlloSure Differentiates Ambiguous Rejection

Sanjiv Anand, MD, Intermountain Medical Center – Relative Change Value of AlloSure: Guidance for Clinical Care

Keith Melancon, MD, George Washington University – The GW Clinical Experience: AlloSure Surveillance in Kidney Transplant Patients

Nicole Ali, MD, NYU Langone Health - SARS-CoV-2 & Renal Transplantation: The NYU Langone Experience

Arjang Djamali, MD, University of Wisconsin – AlloSure Case Studies from the University of Wisconsin

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT

Suphamai Bunnapradist, MD, UCLA – Relative Change Value of AlloSure: the DART Experience

Sudhir Thaduri, MD, University of Alabama at Birmingham – Immunosurveillance with AlloSure Plus Donor Specific Antibody, an Alternative to Renal Allograft Biopsy

Dhiren Kumar, MD, VCU Health – Resolution by AlloSure Differentiates Ambiguous Rejection

Nicole Ali, MD NYU Langone Health – SARS-CoV-2 & Renal Transplantation: the NYU Langone Experience

Matthew Cooper, MD, Georgetown MedStar – AlloSure Case Studies from MedStar Georgetown Hospital

Additionally, there are six posters on CareDx offerings presented during TTS:

Jonathan Bromberg, MD, University of Maryland – Characterization of an Integrative Prognostic Score for US Patients Taken from the DART Study

Eugene DePasquale, MD, Keck School of Medicine, USC – dd-cfDNA as a Risk Factor for Initiating De-novo Donor Specific Antibodies in Heart Transplantation

Stan Jordan, MD, Cedars Sinai – The Use of dd-cfDNA as a Predictive Tool for Future Proteinuria

Oyedolamu Olaitan, MD, Rush University – Use of dd-cfDNA as a Surrogate Marker of Injury Following Hypothermic Machine Profusion

Anthony Langone, MD, Vanderbilt University – Value of dd-cfDNA when Considering Recipient Ethnicity to Further Help Risk Stratify Transplant Recipients

Markus Wharmann, MD, Medical University of Vienna – Detection of donor-derived cell-free DNA: Non-invasive Prediction of Silent Antibody-mediated Rejection in Donor-specific Antibody-positive Renal Allograft Recipients

“It is critical to provide a continued education platform for the transplant community in this new virtual world. I am glad that CareDx is at the forefront of this endeavor through their leading participation at TTS, and look forward to some rewarding discussions and innovative talks during this virtual conference,” said Dr. Stanley Jordan, Medical Director, Kidney Transplant Program at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

“We look forward to presenting significant data at TTS this year and are taking a very active role in this important congress,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “CareDx continues to bring innovation to transplant medicine for patients and their caregivers.”

