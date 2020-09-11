NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) virtual meeting on its clinical candidate ZN-c3, the Company’s WEE1 inhibitor, and its potential in the treatment of advanced solid tumors on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT.



The virtual event will feature presentations by KOL Kwok-Kin Wong, MD, PhD, Professor of Oncology, Department of Medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Director of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology Chief at The Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Medical Center and KOL Gordon Mills, MD, PhD, Professor of Cell, Developmental and Cancer Biology, School of Medicine and Director of Precision Oncology and SMMART Trials, Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University. The Zentalis management team will also provide an overview of the ongoing clinical development strategy of ZN-c3.

The inhibition of WEE1 aims to generate sufficient DNA damage to cancer cells, resulting in programmed cell death and prevention of tumor growth. ZN-c3 is designed to have a best-in-class product profile with significant advantages over other investigational WEE1 inhibitor therapies, including good solubility, target selectivity and pharmacokinetic properties. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Dr. Wong’s research, teaching and clinical activities focus on understanding the genetic alterations driving lung tumor formation and the testing of new targeted and immune lung cancer therapies. The unique models used in Dr. Wong’s laboratory allow scientists to investigate the efficacy of new targeted therapeutics and immunotherapeutics. Dr. Wong and his team continue to lead the search for curative treatments for patients with advanced lung cancer.

Dr. Mills is responsible for the implementation of an integrated program of tumor analysis, decision-making and implementation of novel precision oncology trials. His key goal is to use serial tumor and liquid biopsies to evaluate and target adaptive responses in real time to interdict cancer evolution. Dr. Mills has published more than 1,000 papers and holds more than 20 patents.

The live webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investors page of Zentalis’ website, www.zentalis.com . The archived webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website after the event.

About ZN-c3

ZN-c3 is an oral inhibitor of WEE1 in development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The inhibition of WEE1, a DNA damage response protein, aims to generate sufficient DNA damage in cancer cells, causing cell death, thereby preventing tumor growth and potentially causing tumor regression. Zentalis is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ZN-c3, and expects to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating ZN-c3 in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer in the second half of 2020.

About Zentalis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, including ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com . Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our clinical development strategy and goals, the potential of our product candidates, including without limitation ZN-c3 and upcoming meetings and presentations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has adversely impacted and may continue to adversely impact our business, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials; our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our substantial dependence on the success of our lead product candidate; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

