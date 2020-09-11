GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 11 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 14.00

Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of savings shares in employee share savings plan

As a part of the Gofore Group’s employee share savings plan, CrewShare, Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors has resolved today to issue a total of 24,125 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 29 April 2020.

In September 2018, Gofore Plc's Board of Directors resolved to launch a new employee share savings plan for the Group employees. In the employee share savings plan, the participants have an opportunity to save a proportion of their salaries and use the savings amounts for the acquisition of Gofore shares at a reduced price (savings shares). The plan is described in more detail in the company announcement published on 28 September 2018 ( https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=856977&lang=en ).



On 12 February 2020, Gofore Plc's Board of Directors resolved on the new plan period 2020–2021 of the share savings plan. The details of the new plan period were mainly conformed to follow the previous plan periods’ particulars. The details are described in more detail in the company announcement published on 13 February 2020 ( https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=921606&lang=en ).

The new shares are savings shares acquired for the participants in the plan with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 March—31 August 2020. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of EUR 7.9466 per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price at the First North Growth Finland market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1—31 August 2020 with a 10% discount.

The new shares are expected to be entered into the Trade Register on or about 25 September 2020, and trading on the new shares at the First North Growth Finland market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to begin on 28 September 2020. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the company shares is 14,036,927. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalization specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.