Dallas, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Infant Formula Ingredient Market by Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Proteins, Fats & Oils, Minerals, Vitamins, Prebiotics, and Others), Source (Cow Milk, Soy, Protein Hydrolysates, and Others), Application (Growing-Up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-On Formula, and Specialty Formula), Form (Liquid & Semi-Liquid and Powder) and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Ongoing efforts by industry players to develop an improved ingredient formula along with increasing ingredient formula demand from developing countries will stimulate the global Infant Formula Ingredient industry

The global Infant Formula Ingredient market size is projected to reach over USD 26 billion by 2025. The infant formula ingredients consist of a composite of vegetable oils that act as a fat source, with cow's milk, a vitamin-mineral mix, and other associated ingredients. Protein a major nutrient of infant formula is manufactured in various forms such as ready-to-use formulations, concentrated liquid, or powder is blend with other liquids such as milk for feeding infants Furthermore, the infant formula ingredients is comprised of casein or whey proteins, which are utilized to modify infant nutrition products.

Rising protein consumption as an ingredient for different applications including specialty and growing up milk formula is augmenting the product demand. Increasing focus toward plant-based protein such including soy to manufacture infant formula products for babies suffering with hereditary galactosemia and lactase deficiency is complementing the industry escalation. Growing consumer affluence across the globe, along with shifting inclination toward health awareness is supplementing the business landscape.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Infant Formula Ingredient industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Infant Formula Ingredient industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The Infant Formula Ingredient market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The Infant Formula Ingredient market is categorized into growing-up milk, standard infant formula, follow-on formula, and specialty formula on the basis of application. The growing-up milk is expected to expand at a growth rate of around 6% over the forecast period. The rising infant population along with shifting consumer foods toward milk product is poised to catapult the industry landscape in the coming years.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast timeline. Extensive healthcare spending, along with increased awareness about the nutrition facts for the different age group among the public has upheld the industry size. Moreover, positive government support across the region to support the research institute to develop enhanced healthcare nutrient is projected to favor the industry landscape in the coming years.

The major players operating across the global Infant Formula Ingredient market AAK AB, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, and Koninklijke DSM N.V., including others. The industry for Infant Formula Ingredient is integrated with the participation of established global players across the globe. In addition, these companies are focusing on expanding their footprint through implementation of inorganic as well as organic strategies which in turn is proliferating the business outlook.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Infant Formula Ingredients Market by Ingredients

Chapter 6 Infant Formula Ingredients Market by Source

Chapter 7 Infant Formula Ingredients Market by Application

Chapter 8 Infant Formula Ingredients Market by Form

Chapter 9 Infant Formula Ingredients Market By Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Chapter 12 Appendix

