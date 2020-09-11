Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Machined Seals Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global machined seals market is poised to grow by $203.24 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

This report on the machined seals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for machined seals in manufacturing industries and competitive advantage gained by manufacturers.

The machined seals market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies stringent environmental regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the machined seals market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The report covers the following areas:

  • Machined seals market sizing
  • Machined seals market forecast
  • Machined seals market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading machined seals market vendors that include A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, Datwyler Holding Inc., Freudenberg SE, IDEX Corp., James Walker Group Ltd., Martin Fluid Power Co. Inc. and MFP Seals, Michelin Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Trelleborg AB. Also, the machined seals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Machine tools industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Fluid power seals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Power transmission seals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Large diameter seals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • A.W. Chesterton Co.
  • AB SKF
  • Datwyler Holding Inc.
  • Freudenberg SE
  • IDEX Corp.
  • James Walker Group Ltd.
  • Martin Fluid Power Co. Inc. and MFP Seals
  • Michelin Group
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • Trelleborg AB

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrok9m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900