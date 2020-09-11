Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shale Gas Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall worldwide production of shale gas is about 535.915 bcm per year, in 2018. The increase in domestic consumption of natural gas is likely to increase the demand for shale gas. Besides this, advancement in horizontal drilling technology and the development of hydraulic fracturing technology have made the shale gas production activity economically viable and also improved access to deeper shale gas deposits. However, technological advancement in the use of renewable energy and government environment policies have affected the shale gas market.
Environmental activists are protesting against shale gas & oil drilling and production activity as it requires lots of water and produced harmful emissions. Whereas, the European Union and many other country's governments are investing in renewable energy technology for clean energy requirements. This, in turn, is expected to hinder the growth of the shale gas market in the coming years.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Environmental Concerns to Restrain the Market
North America to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global shale gas market is moderately fragmented due to many companies operating in the industry. The key players in this market include Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, and ConocoPhillips, amongst others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Shale Gas Production and Forecast in billion cubic meter (BCM), till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 South America
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 Europe
5.1.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Antero Resources Corp
6.3.2 Southwestern Energy Company
6.3.3 EQT Corporation
6.3.4 Equinor ASA
6.3.5 Repsol SA
6.3.6 SINOPEC/Shs
6.3.7 Chesapeake Energy Corporation
6.3.8 Royal Dutch Shell plc
6.3.9 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.3.10 Chevron Corporation
6.3.11 PETROCHINA/Shs
6.3.12 ConocoPhillips
6.3.13 Pioneer Natural Resources
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
