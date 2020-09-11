Dublin, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shale Gas Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall worldwide production of shale gas is about 535.915 bcm per year, in 2018. The increase in domestic consumption of natural gas is likely to increase the demand for shale gas. Besides this, advancement in horizontal drilling technology and the development of hydraulic fracturing technology have made the shale gas production activity economically viable and also improved access to deeper shale gas deposits. However, technological advancement in the use of renewable energy and government environment policies have affected the shale gas market.



Environmental activists are protesting against shale gas & oil drilling and production activity as it requires lots of water and produced harmful emissions. Whereas, the European Union and many other country's governments are investing in renewable energy technology for clean energy requirements. This, in turn, is expected to hinder the growth of the shale gas market in the coming years.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Environmental Concerns to Restrain the Market

Despite the economic benefits, environmental risks associated with hydraulic fracturing are restraining the shale gas market.

Methane gas emissions during the drilling process pose potential air pollution risks. Additionally, incorrect disposal of large volumes of chemically treated water used in hydraulic fracturing operations can potentially cause severe surface water contamination. This has attracted criticism from environment protection bodies and NGOs, around the world. Local farmers and residents have also repeatedly opposed hydraulic fracturing, owing to its impact on health and farming.

Additionally, a typical fracking well requires approximately 2-10 million gallons of water during fracking operations, which puts additional strain on the water supply, particularly in the drought-prone regions.

In West Texas, where the Permian Basin (which is expected to drive the growth of shale gas activities in the United States ) is located, shale gas companies have already faced opposition and criticism from the farmers, owing to the water shortage due to hydraulic fracturing.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) blamed shale gas activities for the increase in earthquakes in the recent times, in certain parts of the Central and Eastern United States that are well-known for the extraction of oil and gas.

Thus, this is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

In 2018, the statistics of the International Trade Center (ITC) observed that the USA climbed to first place in the world ranking of gas producers due to the increasing production of unconventional gas. Major companies are investing in shale gas because it is an excellent option to reduce carbon footprint. However, the IRENA's database has estimated that, over three-quarters of the onshore wind and four-fifths of the solar PV project capacity due to be commissioned in 2020 worldwide should produce cheaper electricity than any coal, oil or natural gas option. This factor is likely to have a negative impact on the ongoing shale gas revolution in the United States.

Canada has been known to have significant conventional gas reserves, and the country was a key supplier of natural gas to the United States for decades until the recent shale boom in the country. But with conventional natural gas sources in decline, Canada's industry is turning to unconventional sources, including shale gas. Many oil & gas companies are now exploring and developing shale gas resources in Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, and New Brunswick, which could balance the difference in shale gas production in the coming future.

An estimation by EIA shows that American dry shale gas production in 2018 is about 593.23 bcm and is equal to approximately 69 % of total natural gas production in the United States. The current scenario of the region, demands more natural gas supply in the forecast period, which attracts investment in the exploration and production of shale gas.

Competitive Landscape



The global shale gas market is moderately fragmented due to many companies operating in the industry. The key players in this market include Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, and ConocoPhillips, amongst others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Shale Gas Production and Forecast in billion cubic meter (BCM), till 2025

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Government Policies and Regulations

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraints

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 South America

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Europe

5.1.5 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Antero Resources Corp

6.3.2 Southwestern Energy Company

6.3.3 EQT Corporation

6.3.4 Equinor ASA

6.3.5 Repsol SA

6.3.6 SINOPEC/Shs

6.3.7 Chesapeake Energy Corporation

6.3.8 Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.3.9 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.3.10 Chevron Corporation

6.3.11 PETROCHINA/Shs

6.3.12 ConocoPhillips

6.3.13 Pioneer Natural Resources



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tydc20

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900